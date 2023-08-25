The San Diego Padres are in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers! It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Brewers prediction and pick.

The Padres are (61-67) on the season which has them six games back of a Wild Card spot. This will by far be the biggest series of the season because if the Padres don't gain ground now, then their hopes of coming back will be very slim. They are coming off a series win over the Miami Marlins but the teams ahead of them continue to win.

Milwaukee leads the NL Central Division by three games over the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs are hot right now so this series is important for the Brewers as well. They can not slip up or else either the Cubs or Cincinnati Reds could pass them up in the division. The Brew Crew is coming off a short 2-game sweep over the Minnesota Twins.

Here are the Padres-Brewers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Brewers Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+164)

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-200)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Padres vs. Brewers

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

Stream: fuboTV, MLB TV, MLB Extra Innings

Time: 8:10 ET/5:10 PT

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Yu Darvish toes the slab for the Friars tonight. The right-hander is (8-9) on the season with a 4.35 ERA. The Padres have lost his last four starts and hope to turn that around tonight. In his last outing, Darvish allowed four runs off nine hits but did strike out seven against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Padres need him to turn back the clock tonight as the Brewers are capable of scoring a lot of runs.

Ha Seong Kim continues to impress. The Korean King has five hits in his last five games four of them being extra-base hits. Since becoming the leadoff hitter, Kim has raised his batting average to .280 and has 17 homers and 49 RBIs on the year. His .816 OPS is 44th in the majors and he hits even better on the road. He's batting .293 with nine homers away from Petco Park. San Diego will look for him to get things going offensively, so that Fernando Tatis Jr., Juan Soto, and Manny Machado can pick him up. Soto and Machado both lead the team with 24 homers. All four of the players mentioned must have a great game if they want to cover this spread.

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

On the bump for the Brew Crew is the always-trustworthy Brandon Woodruff. This will be his fourth start back since returning from the IL. It hasn't been pretty since he returned, but he has a chance to shut down an inconsistent offense tonight in the Padres. In Woodruff's last start, he allowed four runs against the Texas Rangers. On home this season, he has a 1.74 ERA in 10.1 innings. If Woodruff gives Milwaukee a quality start, then they will cover this spread.

Christian Yelich continues to be one of the best hitters in the game, quietly. If Milwaukee wasn't a small market, then this team wouldn't be so underrated. This squad has been one of the more consistent teams over the last few seasons. Yelich has led the way for the most part, but their acquisition of shortstop Willy Adames last year has really benefited them. He is only batting .214 on the year, but his 21 homers lead the team and he has the second-most RBIs with 60 behind Yelich with 67. Milwaukee relies on their depth a lot, but it has panned out for them to this point. You never know who will step up, but that is what makes this team so fun to watch.

Final Padres-Brewers Prediction & Pick

The Brewers should cover this spread at home as underdogs.

Final Padres-Brewers Prediction & Pick: Brewers +1.5 (-200)