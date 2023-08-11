The San Diego Padres take on the Arizona Diamondbacks. Our MLB odds series has our Padres Diamondbacks prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Padres Diamondbacks.

The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres are both under .500 entering the second weekend of August. If anyone had told you that before the 2023 season began, it woul have been hugely surprising because of where the Padres were. A team with Fernando Tatis, Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Blake Snell, Yu Darvish, and some solid role players shouldn't be anywhere close to .500 on August 11, let alone five games under the break-even mark. In a larger context, the Padres' struggles are stunning. San Diego is an even bigger disappointment than the St. Louis Cardinals this year, clearly the No. 1 underachiever in Major League Baseball for 2023.

Yet, as surprising as it is that the Padres are under water right now, the idea that the Arizona Diamondbacks would be under .500 is absolutely shocking in light of the fact that this team was 16 games over .500 in June and was still 13 over .500 at the All-Star break. On the morning of Friday, July 14, this team was 52-39. Four short weeks later, the D-Backs have a losing record. They have completely cratered, winning just five games in those four weeks. The offense has been terrible. The bullpen has been poor on the few occasions when it had a chance to close down wins. The starting pitching has been solid, but when the offense and bullpen are struggling, the starters have to be perfect to win. They haven't been, and that describes the D-Backs' problems in a nutshell.

Here are the Padres-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Diamondbacks Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+100)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-120)

Over: 9 (-114)

Under: 9 (-106)

How To Watch Padres vs. Diamondbacks

TV: MLB (Padres) / MLB (Diamondbacks) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres send Blake Snell to the mound against Ryne Nelson of the Diamondbacks. San Diego has its ace going up against a pitcher who is in the middle of the Arizona rotation. That should be enough to recommend the Padres in this game, but there's more. The Padres have lost four straight and five out of six, but those games were against the Los Angeles Dodgers — a World Series contender — and a red-hot Seattle Mariner team which has won seven straight games and 12 of 14. Now, the Padres — in dire need of not just a win, but a winning streak — play an Arizona team which has won just five games in the past four weeks. The Padres are catching Arizona at the right time.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks have been the worst team in Major League Baseball over the past four weeks, easily worse than the Oakland Athletics and the Kansas City Royals. They're a much, much better team than this. They led the National League West for most of the month of June. They played better baseball than the Los Angeles Dodgers for a considerable portion of the first half of the season. Over 162 games, teams will be bad for four weeks and then have a week or 10 days in which they play well. The Diamondbacks are bound to play better. Ryne Nelson has had success against the Padres in the past. Arizona is in a good spot here.

Final Padres-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

You should stay away from this game, since both teams are unreliable and haven't deserved the trust of bettors this season.

Final Padres-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5