The San Diego Padres will meet the Arizona Diamondbacks in the rubber match of this three-game series. We are at Chase Field, sharing our MLB odds series, making a Padres-Diamondbacks prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Diamondbacks defeated the Padres 3-0 on Saturday. Now, they hope to take the third game to win the series. Things started well for Arizona when Tommy Pham clapped a double to right field. Later, Christian Walker blasted a two-run bomb to right field to make it 3-0. It was the only offense of the day, as neither the Padres nor Diamondbacks did much.

Zac Gallen pitched well as he tossed six scoreless innings while allowing four hits and striking out eight. Then, Miguel Castro and Kevin Ginkel tossed perfect innings in relief before Paul Sewald shut the door in the ninth. Rich Hill went 3 1/3 innings while allowing three earned runs on seven hits. Next, Pedro Avil tossed 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.

Seth Lugo will start for the Padres and comes in with a 4-6 record and a 4.19 ERA. Recently, he struggled as he went 3 1/3 innings while allowing eight earned runs on eight hits in a loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Brandon Pfaadt comes in with an 0-6 record and a 7.16 ERA for the Diamondbacks. Moreover, he looks to bounce back after going 4 2/3 innings while allowing four earned runs on six hits in a loss to the Dodgers.

The Padres will come into this game with a 56-61 record and are five games behind the final wildcard spot. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks are currently 58-59 and three games behind the final wildcard spot.

Here are the Padres-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Diamondbacks Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+112)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (+134)

Over: 9 (-112)

Under: 9 (-108)

How To Watch Reds vs. Cubs

TV: None

Stream: MLB Extra Innings

Time: 4:11 PM ET/1:11 PM PT

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres left six runners on base on Saturday. However, they had their chances. Fernando Tatis got on base with one out in the first inning. Then, Juan Soto flew out. Manny Machado singled to put two guys in scoring position. Unfortunately, Xander Bogaerts struck out swinging to end the threat. The Padres had another chance in the fourth with runners on first and second with one out. Sadly, Jake Cronenworth grounded out into a fielder's choice, and Luis Compusand followed with the same result.

The Padres' offense continues to be anemic. Significantly, they will come into this game ranking 20th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, 14th in runs, 10th in home runs, and 16th in slugging percentage.

Machado is batting .256 with 21 home runs, 67 RBIs, and 56 runs. Ultimately, he went 3 for 4 on Saturday with two doubles. Bogaerts is hitting .270 with 12 home runs, 40 RBIs, and 53 runs. Sadly, he went 0 for 3 on Saturday. Soto is batting .271 with 24 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 67 runs. Likewise, he went 1 for 4 on Saturday. Tatis Jr. is hitting .260 with 19 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 65 runs. Ultimately, he went 1 for 4 with two strikeouts.

The Padres also are a solid team on the mound. Moreover, they currently rank fifth in team ERA. Lugo will get a chance to raise that mark today when he faces this dangerous lineup.

The Padres will cover the spread if their top four hitters can drive in runners when they are in scoring position. Likewise, they need a bounce-back performance from Lugo to have a chance against the Diamondbacks.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks only scored three runs. Regardless, it was enough to beat a hapless team that could not produce on offense. The Diamondbacks currently rank 11th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, 13th in runs, 19th in home runs, and 11th in slugging percentage.

Walker is batting .268 with 24 home runs, 73 RBIs, and 58 runs. Likewise, he went 3 for 4 with two RBIs with one run. Ketel Marte is hitting .281 with 19 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 75 runs. Also, he went 0 for 4 on Saturday. Corbin Carroll is batting .271 with 21 home runs, 59 RBIs, and 81 runs. Additionally, he went 1 for 4 on Saturday. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is hitting .256 with 18 home runs, 61 RBIs, and 46 runs.

The Diamondbacks are hoping for another good pitching performance. However, it has not been smooth for them as they currently rank 25th in team ERA. The pitchers must show up today.

The Diamondbacks will cover the spread if their top hitters can produce consistently. Then, they need a good outing from their starter.

Final Padres-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Neither team showed much of anything yesterday. Consequently, the runs will be tough to come across.

Final Padres-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Under: 9 (-108)