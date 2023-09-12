The San Pedro Padres head on the road to take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of a three-game series Tuesday night at Dodger Field in Los Angeles, California. So let's check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Padres-Dodgers prediction and pick.

San Diego (68-77) has had a lost season as they are now in 4th place in the National League West and are 20 games behind their division rivals the Los Angeles Dodgers. There was a ton of offseason hype for the Padres but once again they did live up to the expectations. The Padres will have to go back to the drawing board and assess the situation to see what their next steps should be prior to the next season. Until then, the Padres are looking for a series win when they take on the Padres in tonight's game after they took the first game of the series by a score of 11-8.

Los Angeles (87-56) is slumping coming into their playoff runs as they are just 4-6 in their last 10 games and are dropping games to the bottom-of-the-barrel teams like the Nationals and the Padres just last night. It's been their pitching that has been their downfall giving up over five runs per game in their last four games but luckily for them, their bats have been hot averaging 7.8 runs per game in their last five. The Dodgers will hope those hot bats continue tonight when they take on the Padres in game two of their three-game series.

Here are the Padres-Dodgers MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Dodgers Odds

San Diego Padres: +136

Los Angeles Dodgers: -162

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Over: 9 (-122)

Under: 9 (+100)

How To Watch Padres vs. Dodgers

TV: SportsNet LA

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 10:10 PM ET/7:10 PM PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Padres Will Win

For the inside story on the top 10 brawls in MLB history, listen below:

The San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers are set to face off tonight in the second game of their series. Michael Wacha has been a dominant force in the 2023 season, boasting an 11-3 record and a 2.99 ERA across his 20 outings. His WHIP stands at 1.17, and he has struck out 137 batters in 111.1 innings pitched. Wacha has been consistent throughout the season, and his performance has been crucial in the Padres' success when they had success during their 2023 campaign.

On the other hand, Lance Lynn has been struggling lately. He has a 10-11 record and a 6.09 ERA across his 28 outings. Lynn has allowed 40 home runs this season, which is the most in the major leagues. His recent performance has been shaky, and he has allowed 18 earned runs and eight home runs in his last three starts. This could be an opportunity for the Padres to capitalize on Lynn's struggles.

The Padres' offense has been impressive this season, scoring 4.59 runs per game but their offense has been picking it up lately averaging six runs per game in their last three while coming their most recent outing against the Dodgers where they plated 11 runs. They have a deep lineup that includes Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, and Juan Soto, who have all been performing well this season. The Padres have a real chance of playing spoiler tonight when they go head-to-head with their division rivals for game two of their series.

Why The Dodgers Will Win

The Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres are set to face off tonight in the second game of their series. Lance Lynn is a seasoned veteran with a wealth of experience in high-pressure situations. He has been in the league for over a decade and has pitched in multiple postseasons. Lynn has a career record of 131-88 and a 3.54 ERA and while he has been dreadful this season there have been times when he has pitched a gem, this could be one of those nights.

While Michael Wacha has been dominant throughout the season, he has struggled in his last few outings. He has allowed nine earned runs in his last three starts along with three home runs and four home runs allowed in four straight games. This could be an opportunity for the Dodgers to capitalize on Wacha's recent struggles and score some runs before they have to pull him out and get the bullpen out there.

The Dodgers have a potent offense that ranks second in the National League in runs scored with 5.65 runs scored per game and there has been a resurgence from their offense as of late scoring seven runs per game over their last three games and just put up eight runs against the Padres just last night. They have a deep lineup that includes Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and JD Martinez, who have all been performing well this season. If these hot bats continue into tonight they can get back on track as they head into the postseason.

Final Padres-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The San Diego Padres have certainly been a huge letdown this season but one thing is for certain and that is Michael Wacha is their best pitcher in the rotation and the Padres can still smack the ball. This gives them a viable chance to score the upset against arguably the worst starting pitcher in baseball Lance Lynn. While it will be tough for Wacha to keep this Dodgers lineup in check, the Padres offense should be able to do enough to outduel the Dodgers make it two in a row, and to take the series against the Dodgers.

Final Padres-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: San Diego Padres (+136), Over 9 Runs (-122)