The Padres and Giants battle it out for the finale! It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Giants prediction and pick.
The division rivals will meet for Game 2 Saturday night. Game 3 takes place on Sunday afternoon. In Game 1, the Giants defeated the Friars 3-2 thanks to a Thairo Estrada walk-off double. In what turned out to be a pitching duel, the Giants got the job done when it mattered and scored the final two runs of the contest. SF is now (3-5) on the season while the Padres sit at (4-6). Michael King will face off against Keaton Winn on Saturday night.
The Padres and Giants split a four-game series to begin the season. Since then, neither side has been able to really get going. These next two games are big for both teams to find some momentum.
Here are the MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
MLB Odds: Padres-Giants Odds
San Diego Padres: +1.5 (-146)
Moneyline: +144
San Francisco Giants: -1.5 (+122)
Moneyline: -172
Over: 7.5 (-110)
Under: 7.5 (-110)
How to Watch Padres vs. Giants
Time: 4:05 ET/1:05 PT
TV: MLBTV
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Padres Will Cover The Spread/Win
Right-hander Matt Waldron will start Game 3 for the Padres. In his first start of the season against the St. Louis Cardinals, he allowed four runs off of nine hits. On the bright side, he struck out seven batters. The 27-year-old only lasted only four innings and hopes to showcase a better outing for his second start. The key for Waldron is to locate his knuckleball. He is currently the only pitcher in the league who throws one, but he doesn't do it often. If he can locate it, then it can be a nasty pitch.
The Padres need to see some improvements on the offensive side. Their hitting has been sub-par to begin the year. Manny Machado is batting just .184 and is off to one of the worst starts of his career. The Friars desperately need him to get going batting from the clean-up spot. The top of the lineup of Xander Bogaerts, Fernando Tatis Jr., and Jake Cronenworth are hitting the ball well. Luis Campusano is as well. Outside of those four, they haven't had the consistent production. Facing a top hurler in Logan Webb, the Padres will need to bring their A-game.
Why The Giants Will Cover The Spread/Win
Logan Webb will make his 3rd start of the season in the finale. His first two starts have not gone the way he had hoped. Webb started the season well against the Padres in a quality start allowing just two runs. He did earn the loss and then would lose to the Los Angeles Dodgers in his next start. Webb allowed five runs off of seven hits as the Giants lost 5-4. Both of those starts came on the road and now he is at home for the first time. He will look to bounce back against a familiar offense.
Estrada was the hero in Game 1 and he needed that hit for his confidence. He is batting just .161 on the year and is tied for the second-most ABs on the team with Jung Hoo Lee and Michael Conforto. Estrada will be their primary second baseman and the better he hits, the better the lineup will be. The Giants are getting solid production from Conforto. The lefty is batting .419 on the season with three homers and 10 RBIs. Outside of him, no everyday starter is batting over .286.
Final Padres-Giants Prediction & Pick
Neither pitcher has started well for their respective teams. Even though the offenses haven't been great, I expect this to be a high-scoring contest during a hot day in San Fransico. Take the Giants to win and the over at 7.5.
Final Padres-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants ML (-172), Over 7.5 (-110)