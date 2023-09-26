The San Diego Padres take on the San Francisco Giants. Check out our MLB odds series for our Padres Giants prediction and pick.

The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants will both walk away from this 2023 season bitterly disappointed in what they did, but for very different sets of reasons. The Giants will be mad at themselves because they were 54-41 through 95 games and were in a very strong position for a National League wild card berth. Then they fell apart over the next two months and squandered a lot of really good pitching from their staff, most notably staff ace Logan Webb and closer Camilo Doval. The Giants had the quality of pitching needed to make the playoffs, but they just couldn't hit very much. Wilmer Flores was there for them. He had a big year, especially since the start of June. However, the rest of their batting order wasn't able to produce enough. Acquisitions such as Mitch Haniger didn't pan out, and the Giants were ultimately shorthanded when they needed big hits in the second half of the season.

The San Diego Padres are, quite simply, the biggest disappointment in baseball in 2023. The New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, and New York Yankees were also very disappointing, but the Mets had the huge injury to closer Edwin Diaz which significantly hampered them before the season even began. The Cardinal rotation was weak, and not having Yadier Molina catching was something the Cardinals really didn't seem to account for. The Yankee starting rotation was crushed by injuries this season. The Padres had most of their big guys healthy and still fell short of the postseason. They aren't even above .500 right now despite getting a Cy Young-level season from Blake Snell and a really good season from closer Josh Hader and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The Padres have a positive run differential but are 0-12 in extra-inning games, a central reason they are a losing ballclub. They lost yet another one-run game on Monday to fall to 7-23 in one-run games, which is just unfathomably bad. It has been a frustrating season from start to finish in San Diego.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Padres-Giants MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Padres-Giants Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+125)

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-150)

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How To Watch Padres vs. Giants

TV: MLB (Padres) / NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET/6:45 p.m. PT

Why The Padres Could Cover the Spread

The Padres don't have playoff pressure anymore. With the pressure off this team's back, maybe the Padres will finally relax at the plate and hit the ball hard. The team did not handle pressure situations well all season, but now the pressure is off and the vibe can change for San Diego.

Why The Giants Could Cover the Spread

The Padres are the most disappointing team in baseball, so it stands to reason that the San Diego players will hang their heads and won't play well in the final few games of the season. The Giants, who beat the Padres on Monday, have reason to come to the ballpark with more confidence, sensing that they can make an already-miserable San Diego season even worse for the Padres.

Final Padres-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Padres have been a terrible team to bet on this season. Stay away from this game, especially since it means nothing relative to the playoff picture.

Final Padres-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants -1.5