The San Diego Padres take on the San Francisco Giants. Check out our MLB odds series for our Padres Giants prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Padres Giants.

The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants play each other for the final time this season. They are both going to lament the ways in which they fell short of a National League wild card berth and a postseason spot. The Padres went 0-12 in extra-inning games this year and enter Game 159 of their season 7-23 in one-run games. Their positive run differential did not help them in close games. A very talented and expensive roster will stay home in October. That roster might not even reach the .500 mark if the Padres don't finish well in these last four games.

The Giants will lament not being able to stabilize. They started the season 6-13 in their first 19 games. Then they won 48 of their next 76 games to reach a 54-41 record through 95 games. If they had merely played .500 ball over their last 62 games, they would be comfortably in the playoffs. Instead, they have been 15 games under .500 in their last 63, which has left them completely out of the playoff picture. Staff ace Logan Webb said after Monday night's game against the Padres (in which he won a 2-1 game) that changes need to be made in San Francisco. The roster clearly needs an upgrade. The Giants lacked an elite hitter who could both supplement and protect Wilmer Flores. They didn't have another top-tier bat, and their offense withered on the vine.

Courtesy of FanDuel, here are the Padres-Giants MLB odds.

MLB Odds: Padres-Giants Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+150)

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-182)

Over: 8.5 (-106)

Under: 8.5 (-114)

How To Watch Padres vs. Giants

TV: MLB (Padres) / NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:45 p.m. ET/6:45 p.m. PT

Why The Padres Could Cover the Spread

The Padres played a complete ballgame on Tuesday, shutting out the Giants and getting two home runs from Juan Soto. That's the kind of game the Padres didn't play often enough in 2023. The pressure was off, so this team relaxed and just played the way it is capable of playing. We might see that free and relaxed approach once again here, and it could pay dividends for San Diego next season. This team did not handle pressure situations in 2023. Finding a way to play with freedom is something manager Bob Melvin will try to cultivate in his players in 2024.

Why The Giants Could Cover the Spread

The Padres have established a pattern in 2023: Play a really good game one night and then play poorly the next. Look it up. Look at how many times the Padres lost the day after they won. Remember: The Padres have had very few winning streaks of more than three games this season. One of their big problems is that they could not string wins together or use one night's good performance as a building block for the next night or the night after that.

Also: Matt Waldon, a knuckleballer, is the starter for the Padres here. The Giants should welcome the chance to hit some attackable and not very fast pitches.

Final Padres-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Padres have not been consistent, and Waldron is a pitcher the Giants can score runs against. Take San Francisco.

Final Padres-Giants Prediction & Pick: Giants +1.5