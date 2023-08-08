The San Diego Padres take on the Seattle Mariners. Our MLB odds series has our Padres Mariners prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Padres Mariners.

The San Diego Padres are one year removed from their run to the National League Championship Series. If they want to get back to the postseason and claim a spot in the October baseball spotlight, they better get cracking. The Padres, at 55-58 through 113 games, have just 49 games left in which to rally and turn themselves into the dangerous opponent no one will want to face in a short series. They have the talent. No one questions this. Yet, for some weird reason, they just can't put the pieces together. Week after week, month after month, the Padres stall precisely when it seems they're about to get off the ground and finally launch a big winning binge the way good teams manage to do over the course of a 162-game season. Every team will go through bad patches. Even the Baltimore Orioles and Atlanta Braves have endured bad weeks this season. Every MLB team will hit the skids for a week during this six-month march. However, the really good teams such as Baltimore and Atlanta will go through a two- or three-week period when they absolutely shred the opposition and win 13 of 18 or 12 of 16 games.

The Padres have not had one of those sequences this season. They need it.

What is saving the Padres right now is that the National League is not very good or deep. Teams which were close to 10 games over .500 a few weeks ago have all lost a ton of games in recent days. The Miami Marlins, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Cincinnati Reds have all played very bad baseball since the All-Star break. The race for the third and final N.L. wild card berth has become progressively more mediocre. The team leading this battle is currently Cincinnati, with a 60-55 record, just five games over .500. The Padres, as bad as they have been, are just four games behind the Reds. They still have a chance, but they have to play better over the remainder of the season.

Here are the Padres-Mariners MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Mariners Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+168)

Seattle Mariners: +1.5 (-205)

Over: 9 (-102)

Under: 9 (-120)

How To Watch Padres vs. Mariners

TV: MLB (Padres) / Root Sports (Mariners) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET/6:40 p.m. PT

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres are not necessarily a better team than the Mariners, but they have the ability to play great baseball. Fernando Tatis, Juan Soto, Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Ha-Seong Kim — this team is loaded with talented players. It's just a matter of putting it all together. The Padres know time is running out. They have the urgency in this game. They need this particular ballgame more than the Mariners do. The Padres can ignite at any time. If they ever figure out how to play well as a team and get balanced contributions from their full batting order, they can run roughshod over most MLB teams — not the Atlanta Braves or the Los Angeles Dodgers, but certainly everyone else in the National League and over any non-Baltimore, non-Houston, non-Texas team in the American League.

Why The Mariners Could Cover The Spread

The Mariners have won five in a row — five games in a row, yes, but also five series in a row. They were hovering at or near .500 for a very long time but have finally come to life and are eight games over .500 heading into this game. Seattle has climbed past the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees in the American League wild card standings. The Mariners are now the leader of the chasing pack behind the Toronto Blue Jays, who currently hold the third wild card spot. Seattle is three games behind Toronto and has a real chance to make the postseason. This team just swept Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels on the road in a four-game series. Seattle is a team no one wants to play right now.

Final Padres-Mariners Prediction & Pick

The Mariners are getting a run and a half at home against a sub-.500 team. Take it. Take the bet. Take Seattle.

Final Padres-Mariners Prediction & Pick: Mariners +1.5