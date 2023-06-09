The Padres and Rockies continue their rivalry in the Mile High City! It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Rockies prediction and pick.

San Diego is (29-33) on the season which places them fourth in the NL West Division. They are just four games out of last in the division, as well as the NL conference. The team that currently sits last in both is the Rockies at (26-38). Both of these clubs have struggled to win games but it's been for the opposite reasons. The Padres' standout lineup is unable to score runs consistently and as a result, are losing games. For the Rockies, their pitching is the reason why they struggle allowing 351 runs on the season. The Padres have allowed the fewest runs in the NL at 242 which is 11 fewer than the Atlanta Braves.

Here are the Padres-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Rockies Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-137)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+114)

Over: 11.5 (-110)

Under: 11.5 (-110)

How To Watch Padres vs. Rockies

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Stream: MLB TV, MLB Extra Innings

Time: 8:40 ET/5:40 PT

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

On the bump for the Friars is Yu Darvish. The right-hander is (4-4) on the season with a 4.10 ERA and 1.12 WHIP in 63.2 innings. After a horrible start against the New York Yankees allowing seven runs, he bounced back as well as one could in the 6-0 win over the Chicago Cubs. Darvish allowed just two hits and walked just one hitter while striking out nine. The Padres traded for Darvish after he finished second in NL CY Young voting with the Cubs in the 2020 shortened season. Since then, he has done nothing but give them quality starts and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Now for the offense. They haven't been full strength in quite some time as Manny Machado missed two weeks, and right when he returned, Xander Bogaerts got banged up. Bogaerts has missed the last three games and may see an IL stint. In his absence, Ha-Seong Kim has taken charge at shortstop with his brilliant defensive plays. Juan Soto (who is coming off his first 5-5 game) and Fernando Tatis Jr. are doing everything they can to produce runs for the Padres. In somewhat of a shock to many, four of their last six homers have come from newly signed Gary Sanchez. He has given the Padres a big push the last two weeks and if it continues, then the Padres might start winning games.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Toeing the slab for the Rockies is lefty Austin Gomber. Gomber is also (4-4) on the campaign with a 6.99 ERA in 56.2 innings. The southpaw came to Denver in the Nolan Arendao trade, so you know the franchise is begging for Gomber to start producing. However, he isn't all to blame as some of the worst hitters in the game can figure it out in that ballpark. Furthermore, Gomber seems to know how to pitch against the Friars. In 10 appearances against San Diego both at home and on the road, Gomber has a 2.41 ERA with 32 strikeouts. He allowed three runs (two homers) in six innings against SD in the opening series of the season.

The Rockies' offense is struggling but has done better than the Padres' offense this season. Elias Diaz is turning into one of the top-hitting catchers in the game as he leads the team with a .302 batting average. Kris Bryant and CJ Cron are both on the 10-day IL and it's unclear when they will return. In the meantime, the offense will struggle without their two best hitters. The good news is Charlie Blackman hits the ball very well against SD and former Padre Jurickson Profar should help lead the way.

Final Padres-Rockies Prediction & Pick

This is a game that favors the Padres big time but if you have paid attention, you know the Padres are inconsistent. Over the last week, the Padres have alternated wins and losses in each game. Tonight they go out to try and win two straight for the first time since May 26. I think they will do it while covering the spread in the process.

Final Padres-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (-137)