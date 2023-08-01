The San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies get ready for Game 2 of the 3-game set in the Mile High City. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Rockies prediction and pick.

The Padres are slowly improving and inching closer to a potential playoff spot. San Diego is (52-55) on the season and remains five games out of a Wild Card spot. Earlier today, the Padres traded for Rich Hill and Ji-Man Choi, solidifying the fact that they are buyers for this Trade Deadline. They are hoping to make a push and now is the time for that to happen. SD looks to bounce back after a sloppy Game 1 in Denver.

The forecast was raining for the entirety of Game 1. The Rockies found a way to scrap for a win in extra innings as the Padres have yet to win an extra-inning game all season. The Rockies are (42-64) and sit in last place in the National League. Despite that, they still have a chance to play spoiler if they can win this series against a desperate Padres team.

Here are the Padres-Rockies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Padres-Rockies Odds

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (-122)

Colorado Rockies: +1.5 (+102)

Over: 12.5 (-120)

Under: 12.5 (-102)

How To Watch Padres vs. Rockies

TV: AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain

Stream: MLB Extra Innings, MLB TV

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 8:40 ET/5:40 PT

*Watch MLB games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Starting tonight for the Padres is right-hander Pedro Avila. This won't be the first time he starts a game for the Friars, as he made his Major League debut in San Diego in 2019, and pitched again in 2021. In two relieving outings this season, he has yet to allow a run with seven combined strikeouts. The Padres' pitching staff has allowed the fewest runs in baseball at 389 earned runs.

The offense needs to come alive in Denver. Jake Cronenworth and Trent Grisham showed up, now the rest of the team needs to follow. Ha-Seong Kim leads the team with a .279 batting average followed by Juan Soto (.273) and Fernando Tatis Jr. (.271). Those three need to have a huge part of today's offense to help get this team cover the spread. Manny Machado is another guy who is coming off a huge month of July. He finished with a .309 batting average in July and hopes to stay hot as the Padres need it.

Why The Rockies Could Cover The Spread

Peter Lambert is starting for the Rockies. Since becoming a starter, he has done a great job and not allowed an earned run. He's coming off a solid game against the Washington Nationals going 6.0 innings allowing just three hits. Before that, he allowed three hits and zero runs to the Miami Marlins in five innings. It will be tough to do in Denver, as his last two outings were on the road. If he can keep the Padres' bats silent then they have a chance to cover this spread and maybe win this series.

Ryan McMahon launched a solo home run that helped the Rockies win Game 1. He also hit the winning sac-fly in the 10th to win the game. He's now batting .260 on the season as assures to be their top hitter now that CJ Cron is gone. Elias Diaz leads the team with a .270 batting average.

Final Padres-Rockies Prediction & Pick

The Padres should cover and need this game to inch closer to a Wild Card spot. However, with the bats not being quite in Game 1, the under at 12.5 is the call to make here.

Final Padres-Rockies Prediction & Pick: Padres (-122); Under 12.5 (-120)