Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been embroiled in a bizarre internet sex scandal after a few of his intimate videos and screenshots of WhatsApp chats leaked online.

The “leaked” videos and screenshots of his chats led to a storm on Twitter, with a section of netizens even alleging that Babar Azam was even sexting the girlfriend of one of his national teammates.

In addition to the clips and chats, many voice recordings of the No.1 ODI batter in the world surfaced on social media, resulting in a massive backlash against him.

Attacking Babar Azam, an Instagram user wrote, “Hope you get what you did. Can you not support a woman as a woman? Are you making noise because I am showing his true colours? The garbage will be revealed. He has to reap what he sowed. I will reveal the truth before committing suicide.”

@sawerapasha ye Babar Azam ka sach hai? Last time bhi ispe R ka laga tha. Us waqt PCB ne bacha liya. Ab ye naya kya shuru hua hai? Aur isko Kohli banna hai. https://t.co/G7ys6CBh4o — Sachin Dalvi (@SachInOut) January 16, 2023

This isn’t the first time Babar Azam has made headlines for the wrong reasons. In November 2020, a woman accused the premier Pakistan batter of sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions.

The woman claimed that Babar Azam had been sexually abusing her for the past 10 years after falsely promising her marriage.

“I have known Babar since the time he had nothing to do with cricket. He was from a poor household. I hope all my brothers and sisters here are going to help me get justice so that no daughter gets to go through what I have. Babar and I have grown up in the same colony, we used to stay together,” the unnamed woman told media persons at a press conference. “He was my school friend. In 2010, he proposed to me and I accepted his proposal. He in fact proposed to me after coming to my house. As time progressed, our understanding got better. We had planned to get married and informed our families too but they refused,” the woman further stated. “Then Babar and I decided to have a court marriage. In 2011, Babar and I eloped and having promised me of marriage, kept me at rented places. During that time, I kept asking him to get married but he said ‘we are not in a position to. With time, we will get married’.”

Speaking about Babar Azam’s cricket career, the Pakistan talisman has been under fire from critics for the past couple of months following the Asian side’s continuous poor performances on the pitch.

It is Babar Azam’s captaincy that has received severe flak from all quarters after Pakistan lost four consecutive Test matches at home for the first time following England’s 3-0 clean sweep over them last year.

Their fortunes didn’t even change in the New Year as the Green Army was beaten by New Zealand in a three-match ODI series last week.

Despite Pakistan’s dismal run, the legendary Wasim Akram came out in his support, backing Babar Azam to learn from his mistakes as captain.

“Babar Azam’s captaincy is under criticism these days; in this difficult time, a strong hand of support came on his shoulder. We don’t need any enemy; we are self-sufficient; stop making fun of yourself; if you have Imran Khan, Javed Miandad, or Mike Brierley sitting next to you, then you will understand Babar Azam has a 2-3 years chance. He will prove to be the best captain,” Wasim Akram told Cricket Pakistan. “If you had asked me, I would have told you that foreign coaches will not come; everyone is afraid that the contract will also end if the board changes. If you are not getting a foreign coach, get the services of a Pakistan, the reason for the decline in the performance graph of fast bowlers is T20 cricket,” the former Pakistan captain added. “The reason for this is the fear of losing. We have to lose and win, but we should not be afraid. I do not say that Green Top pitch but must have a little bounce, batting for two days, should turn on the third and fourth day,” Wasim Akram concluded.

Support for Babar Azam came from across the border as well as former India skipper Mohammad Azharuddin said that he should be given some more time to prove his leadership skills.

If things don’t work out even after giving him a long rope, the Pakistani selectors would then have no regrets about removing him from the team’s top post.