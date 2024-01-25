A guide to breeding some of the game's rare Pals.

Palworld has no shortage of rare pals, some of which require players to go to specific locations at specific times to get them. Not only that, but these Pals are usually high-leveled, so players will have to wait until later in the game to even get the equipment to capture them. Thankfully, there's an alternative. In this guide, we will teach how to get some of the Palworld's rare Pals using the game's breeding function.

What Are Rare Pals?

Let's first define what a Rare Pal is. Rare Pals are those that are difficult to find in the wild. Usually, they require a specific period to catch, are located in higher-level areas, are in Sanctuaries, which are heavily guarded, or are actual field bosses. This allows players to receive Pals earlier than if they were to catch them via other means. Rare Pals can also be variations of existing Pals but in a different Element. These Pals are similar to their original versions but have one or two differences. As such, be it for collection purposes, or to round out your team, it's worth it to breed said Pals.

Palworld Breeding Basics

We already have a guide for breeding in Palworld, but for the sake of this article here's a shortened version. To start breeding, players must first build a Breeding Farm. Players can unlock this at Level 19 and require Wood, Stone, and Fiber to build. Once built, players must also bake a Cake. Cooking Pots are needed to bake a Cake and require Honey, Flour, Milk, Eggs, and Red Berries. After baking one, players must then place the Cake inside the Breeding Farm chest. Afterward, they must lift and place the Pals they want to breed in the Breeding Farm. One female and one male Pal is required. The player must then wait for the egg to appear.

A spreadsheet for all possible Pal breeding combinations is already available online, but in this guide, we will focus on the Rare Pals in Palworld.

Rare Pals Breeding Guide

Rare Pal Parent 1 Parent 2 Element Blazehowl Noct Blazehowl Felbat Dark Broncherry Aqua Broncherry Fuack Water Dinossom Lux Dinossom Rayhound Electric Eikthyrdeer Terra Eikthyrdeer Hangyu Earth Elphidran Aqua Elphidran Surfent Water Faleris Vanwyrm Anubis Fire Frostallion Noct Frostallion Helzephyr Dark Gobfin Ignis Gobfin Rooby Fire Grizzbolt Rayhound Mossanda Electric Hangyu Cryst Hangyu Swee Ice Incineram Noct Incineram Maraith Dark Jolthog Cryst Jolthog Pengullet Ice Leezpunk Ignis Leezpunk Flambelle Fire Kingpaca Cryst Kingpaca Reindrix Ice Lyleen Petallia Mossanda Plant Lyleen Noct Lyleen Menasting Dark Mammorest Cryst Mammorest Wumpo Ice Mau Cryst Mau Pengullet Ice Mossanda Lux Mossanda Grizzbolt Electric Orserk Relaxaurus Grizzbolt Electric Pyrin Noct Pyrin Katress Dark Relaxaurus Lux Relaxaurus Sparkit Electric Reptyro Cryst Reptyrto Foxcicle Ice Robinquill Terra Robinquill Fuddler Earth Shadowbeak Kitsun Astegon Dark Surfent Terra Surfent Dumud Earth Suzaku Aqua Suzaku Jormuntide Water Vanwyrm Cryst Vanwyrm Foxcicle Ice

Although breeding Pals normally has a lot of rules, as long as you obey the graph above it will always result in the Rare Pal of your choosing. You will know you succeeded if you get either a Large or Huge egg.

That's all for our Palworld guide on breeding Rare Pals. Palworld is available on Xbox One and Series X|S, as well as on PC and Gamepass.