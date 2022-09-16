Palworld Release Date: Gameplay, Trailer, and Story.

Imagine a world where you gather resources, build bases, and catch adorable creatures ala Pokemon. Now imagine equipping them with guns, and making them work in factories. If that sounds interesting to you, then this game is for you. Keep reading to learn more about Palworld, its release date, gameplay, and story.

Palworld Release Date: 2023

Palworld will release in 2023, on PC. There is no news yet on whether or not this will release on other platforms.

Palworld gameplay

Palworld is a third-person open-world survival sandbox game. As with most games in this genre, the player’s main goal is to survive. They do so by gathering resources such as trees and rock, then building a shelter with them. Players must also gather food by means of farming, fishing, or hunting (although this has a downside we will get to later). Exploration is also a key component of the game, as the world has dungeons ripe for exploring. You can even build factories to mass-produce items that you might need. The player can do all of these things, but they don’t have to do it alone.

Pals, cute and adorable monsters, roam the land freely. Players can capture these pals, and raise them just like in Pokemon. Unlike in pokemon, however, you can do way, way more with your Pals. When building, farming, or fighting, Pals will become your best friend. Rather than doing all of these things alone, Pals will be able to help you with various asks, making it almost automated. Your factories can be fully manned by Pals, so production will always continue as long as you feed them. The same goes for construction. In fact, the game encourages you to do it. As the Steam store page says: “Don’t worry; labor laws won’t be applied to Pals.”

Your main source of conflict in this game are poachers: people who hunt down Pals for food or capture the rare ones for money. It is your job to protect the Pals and take down the poachers. Alternatively, you can also hunt down Pals for food or capture the rare protected ones. Palworld has online multiplayer as well, so you can do all of these things with a friend, or fight other players for whatever reason.

Palworld story

Palworld is a game where you, the player, live a slow life with the Pals that populate the place. Your story will depend on your actions. Be a protector of the Pals or a wanted poacher. You are the author of your story.

