A recent update for Palworld on the Xbox and Microsoft Store PC version fixed stability issues for the game. While a small update, it should hopefully improve the experience for Xbox players. The developers are keeping consistent with their Early Access Road Map, which prioritizes fixing major in-game issues.

Palworld Update for Xbox and Microsoft PC Store Version Fixes Some Stability Issues

[Patch Notice]

Xbox and Microsoft Store PC version v0.1.1.2 update has been released.

Fixed some issues which negatively affected game stability. We will continue to place top priority on fixing major issues.

Thank you for your continued support of Palworld. — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) January 29, 2024

According to the latest Patch Notes from the developer, the “Xbox and Microsoft Store PC version v0.1.1.2 update has been released. Fixed some issues which negatively affected game stability.”

As someone who pays Palworld on Xbox One (certified broke boy), it does seem that the game crashes less often than before. Prior to the update, the game seemed to crash when entering a dungeon or simply taking a look at the Party members or Paldeck.

Since the update, I was able to enter and complete a dungeon. Furthermore, loading up the Party members or Paldeck didn't outright crash the game. However, it still seemed to load slower than the other menus. Nevertheless, in-game events like Syndicate Towers or Alpha Pal encounters seem to work fine. Overall, the experience definitely feels a bit more stable than before.

Of course, while the update addressed a major issue, it's only one in a long line of things the developers need to work on. With the game in Early Access, it understandably has more issues that need resolving. However, the developers also plan to add more content into the game for both solo and PvP players.

Nevertheless, Palworld continues to impress us. In our review from Franz Christian Irorita, we gave the title a current score of 7.5/10, saying that “Palworld proves that you don't exactly have to be original to be creative, and you don't have to be all that to make a fun game”.

We look forward to seeing more patches and updates as Palworld continues to grow in both content and popularity. However, with an investigation from Nintendo looming over them, Pair Pocketpair, Inc. might have a few more battles to face in the coming future.

