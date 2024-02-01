Experience the latest in Palworld with Update V0.1.4.0, delivering key improvements to multiplayer servers, game stability, and environmental interactions.

Pocketpair's latest update to Palworld, marked V0.1.4.0, represents a significant step forward in the game's development. Released on Steam, with an Xbox version on the horizon, this update is a testament to Pocketpair's commitment to refining the gaming experience, addressing player feedback, and enhancing the game's stability and feature set.

Since its early access launch, Palworld has been on a continuous trajectory of improvement, primarily driven by Pocketpair's proactive approach to rectifying technical issues and optimizing gameplay. The series of updates, culminating in V0.1.4.0, underscores the developer's dedication to creating a seamless and engaging experience for players.

Palworld Update V0.1.4.0: Enhanced Multiplayer Stability And Refined Gameplay Mechanics

One of the focal points of the latest update is the enhancement of Palworld's multiplayer servers. This upgrade aims to provide a more stable and fluid multiplayer experience, a response to the feedback from the game's active community. Although the initial implementation momentarily disrupted co-op gameplay, the long-term benefits are poised to significantly uplift the multiplayer dynamics, offering players a more robust and reliable platform for their adventures.

[Patch Notice]

・Steam patch v0.1.4.0

・Xbox patch v0.1.1.3 Steam version v0.1.4.0 has been released.

(Xbox version v0.1.1.3 will be released as soon as it is ready) Patch Notes: === ▼Major Fixes

・Fixed an issue where the game would crash under certain conditions… — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) February 1, 2024

Further addressing the community's feedback, the update introduces fixes to some of the game's most pressing issues. Players had voiced frustrations over gameplay mechanics, particularly regarding Pals getting stuck at bases and refusing work assignments. The V0.1.4.0 update addresses these concerns, ensuring that Pals now function as intended, adding a layer of smoothness to base management and operations.

Environmental Tweaks And Improved Game Stability

Additionally, the update brings a much-anticipated balance to the game's environmental interactions. Previously, wooden bases were notably vulnerable to burning, often leading to player grievances. The latest patch has effectively nerfed the speed and range of fire on wooden structures, thereby mitigating the risk of uncontrollable base damage and adding a strategic depth to base construction and defense.

Moreover, the update takes a significant stride in enhancing the game's stability. Prior to V0.1.4.0, instances of game crashes and corrupted save data were reported, particularly affecting players involved in capturing a large number of Pals in Palworld guilds. While the new update cannot rectify previously impacted saves, it successfully resolves the underlying issues, preventing such occurrences in the future and paving the way for a more stable gaming experience.

Despite the progress, a small segment of players, especially those handling extensive in-game operations like capturing over 7,000 Pals, might still encounter challenges. Pocketpair has acknowledged these issues and is fervently working towards a permanent solution, demonstrating their commitment to the game's community and the overall quality of Palworld.

Future Horizons With Expanded Features And Broader Platforms

Looking forward, the developers are not only focusing on rectifying existing issues but are also gearing up to introduce new features that promise to elevate the gaming experience. Once the foundational technical aspects are firmly in place, players can look forward to exciting additions such as player versus player (PvP) combat and raid challenges. These features are expected to add new dimensions to the game, offering players more avenues for interaction, competition, and collaboration.

As the game continues to evolve, the anticipation for the Xbox release grows. The commitment from Xbox to collaborate closely with Palworld signals a promising future for the game across platforms. Plans to align the improvements, including potential dedicated servers, with the Xbox version, highlight a concerted effort to deliver a consistent and quality experience to a broader audience.

Palworld V0.1.4.0 Update Patch Notes

The comprehensive V0.1.4.0 update brings a host of refinements and enhancements to Palworld, addressing key community feedback and paving the way for a more immersive and stable gameplay experience. Here's a rundown of the changes and improvements included in this substantial update:

Major Fixes

Fixed an issue where the game would crash under certain conditions

Fixed an issue where if another player’s pal/base pal had HP 30% or less, it could be captured by using a sphere.

Fixed an issue where enemy pals would get stuck in walls due to charge attacks.

Implemented the first fix for an issue where the game would always crash and save data would be corrupted when the guild’s total number of pals captured reached around 7000.

The game no longer crashes even if the total number of captured objects exceeds 7000. However, save data that has already been in this state (in the case of a server, the server's world data) prior to this update will still be unable to load. We are continuing to work on fixing this issue permanently.

Key Configuration

Added support for mouse side keys and numeric keypad in keyboard key configuration.

Further improvements are currently planned, such as support for interact key configuration.

Player Issues

Fixed an issue where players on dedicated servers and co-op (online) were receiving damage twice.

Specifications have been changed so that you can move at extremely low speed even when you have exceeded the weight limit.

Players will no longer pass through walls when dismounting.

Fixed an issue where capture power strengthened by Lifmunk Effigies was reset when using memory reset drugs.

Fixed an issue where armor could be equipped in the wrong slot.

Adjusted camera positions of several Pals to make it easier to see when mounted.

Base Issues

Specifications have been changed so that Pals who are manually assigned to a breeding farm will not become hungry and their manual assignments will not be removed.

The key to lift Pals has been changed from F → V (Pad: X → Y) in order to prevent accidents.

Reduced the speed and range of fire spreading on wooden buildings.

Fixed an issue where manual work assignments could not be set at all under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where extremely high-level Relaxaurus would attack the base during raids.

Added several measures to prevent base Pals from getting stuck.

Fixed an issue where Pals would get stuck while transporting items and would drop them on the spot.

Fixed an issue where Pals at the base would continue to cut down trees that were already cut.

Fixed an issue where Pals at the base were on the verge of death due to unexplained falling damage.

Fixed an issue where Pals at the base would float under some conditions.

Fixed an issue where if a farm was built on the second floor or above, work pals would be unable to move on the floors below.

Other

Corrected incorrect text

Measures have been added to prevent cheating and stealing other players’ Pals.

Many other minor fixes such as the addition of a UI key guide

