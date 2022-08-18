2 Panthers first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs ahead of 2022 NFL season

The Carolina Panthers have made some moves this offseason to try and make it to the postseason. Most notably, Carolina traded for Baker Mayfield, who will compete for the starting job with Sam Darnold.

The Panthers are in a somewhat tough division as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints are in the playoff hunt. The Atlanta Falcons are rebuilding their roster and won’t be a major threat in the division.

Carolina is a question mark as they have some talent on their roster and showed that by starting last season 3-0. If the Panthers can put it all together, they can make a postseason run. Mayfield seems to have the edge for the starting QB job, and he could have a bounce-back campaign. The former number one overall pick was inconsistent last season with the Cleveland Browns but played extremely well the year prior. Mayfield has a little playoff experience, which could benefit Carolina, as they have not reached the postseason since 2017.

In 2020, Mayfield threw for 3,563 yards along with 26 touchdowns and only eight interceptions. He led the Browns to an 11-5 record and won their Wild Card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers before narrowly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional. His play will be a key factor for the Panthers in the upcoming campaign.

In the first preseason game, Carolina defeated the Washington Commanders 23-21. Although the preseason doesn’t matter for wins and losses, it can help determine which players will nab the last spots on the roster. It will also settle the battles at different positions for who can earn the starting job.

With that said, here are two first-stringers in danger of losing their starting jobs ahead of the 2022 NFL season.

Panthers first-stringers in danger of losing starting jobs in 2022

2. Center Pat Elfein

One of the weaknesses for the Panthers is their unproven offensive line. Center Pat Elfein is one player that could lose his starting job ahead of the NFL season. Elfein started nine games for Carolina last season but didn’t play at a very high level.

Elfein finished with a well below average PFF grade at 50.1, as the average for a center last season was 68. While the Panthers don’t have a sure-fire upgrade, there are some players on the roster that could compete for and take his spot. Elfein could still earn the job, but it won’t be handed to him.

The next preseason games will be pivotal for Elfein if he wants to keep his starting spot.

1. Linebacker Damien Wilson

Another player that could lose his starting job for the Panthers is linebacker Damien Wilson. Carolina has added depth at inside backer, which leaves a competitive environment for who will get the starting nod. Wilson had a quality season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, finishing with 106 tackles.

However, behind him, the Panthers have Cory Littleton and rookie Isaiah Graham-Mobley. Littleton has had a solid NFL career and was once a Pro Bowl linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams. He has the talent to get back to playing at an elite level and could give Wilson a run for his money.

Carolina has some decisions to make as they look to make a run at the playoffs. While these won’t be flashy changes, these competitions will be crucial in how far the Panthers will go this season.