The Carolina Panthers showed promise in their 5-12 campaign of 2024. Head coach Dave Canales, quarterback Bryce Young and company helped create a three-win improvement. Carolina now has the 2025 NFL Draft to turn to.

The franchise has historically found their biggest franchise stars via the draft. Young and Cam Newton are past top overall draft picks. Even Julius Peppers, Steve Smith Sr., Muhsin Muhammad, DeAngelo Williams, etc. were draft finds. Canales will indeed have say in who Carolina gets.

However, we're channeling general manager Dan Morgan here. We've turned to the PFF mock draft simulator to find out who the Panthers get through the first three rounds.

Morgan is another past draft gem for the Panthers. Now he's entering season two with his GM duties. Getting new weapons for Young is a priority. But so is improving one of the league's worst defenses. Carolina already looks like it'll part ways with Jadeveon Clowney, sparking the defensive needs. It's time to see who Morgan and Carolina grabs with its first three selections.

Round 1, Pick 8 — Safety Malaki Starks, Georgia

Morgan and Carolina takes a massive step in improving the NFL”s 32nd ranked defense with Starks.

The Panthers, though, bypass giving Young Ashton Jeanty in the backfield or swing towards defensive line help. But Starks is an impact safety.

Starks diagnoses the run, then arrives in a destructive mood. He's even equipped with strong palms that can shock and shed blockers like a linebacker. Morgan will fawn over Starks' field awareness in coverage, as the Bulldogs safety immediately identifies where the ball is going. But Morgan and the Panthers will love the defender's hustle.

This pick signifies Morgan wants smart and instinctive defenders. Starks becomes a strong first step into that direction.

Round 2, Pick 58 — Wide receiver Savion Williams, TCU

Morgan doesn't neglect getting a weapon for Young early. And this pick is a towering option for the third-year QB.

Williams stands at 6-foot-5, 225-pounds. He's an instant mismatch inside the red zone and during third-and-long situations. Williams can even create chunk plays out of short screens — by using juke moves and strength to overpower tackles.

However, Panthers WR coach Rob Moore needs to correct Williams' footwork. He often looked sloppy out of his breaks, then tried relying on his height and strength to finish the catch. Williams also comes with inconsistent hands.

Fortunately for Williams, he comes in as a potential WR3 next to Xavier Legette and Adam Thielen (though Thielen could depart). He'll face less pressure coming into the league to become a No. 1 target. Williams must correct his feet and develop consistent hands to earn passes from Young. But he gives Carolina needed height inside the 20-yard line.

Round 3, Pick 74 — Running back TreyVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Help for Chuba Hubbard? The Panthers watched their $33.2 million RB rack up 1,195 yards in '24.

But this comes off as help for Young too — as Henderson's arrival prevents the QB from using his legs. Henderson becomes the third-d0wn back in this scenario.

Carolina will love Henderson's lateral movements inside gaps. He'll win over Canales with his versatility as a receiver. But he can become a Young favorite during blitzes — as Henderson shows a nasty side in picking up oncoming rushers.

Morgan could be attempting recreate a past tradition in Charlotte: Two-back options. Carolina rode to Super Bowl 38 behind Stephen Davis and DeShaun Foster. Then rolled with DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart during the late 2000s. Hubbard and Henderson could form the next star collaboration for the Panthers.