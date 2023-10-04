The Carolina Panthers reportedly want to add a starting-caliber wide receiver to help Bryce Young with his transition to the NFL. That makes a lot of sense, considering the Panthers kind of went all-in on Young as their quarterback. To acquire the Chicago Bears' No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Carolina surrendered their top pass catcher in DJ Moore, along with a 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 second. They hired Frank Reich to develop Young, and drafted him with the first pick over the likes of C.J. Stroud and Anthony Richardson.

However, the Bryce Young era is off to a shaky start in Carolina. The Panthers are 0-4, though Young missed a game. In his three starts, the rookie has completed 65% of his throws, which is solid. However, he's averaging just 167.7 yards per game and has thrown two touchdowns to two interceptions. He's also been sacked 11 times already. That all amounts to a measly 75.0 passer rating.

I'm not bashing on Bryce Young; it's early in his career and rookies frequently put up similar numbers. He just needs a little more help on the outside, and that's fine. Adam Thielen is past his prime, D.J. Chark hasn't had a good season in years, and Jonathan Mingo is young. So, who are the wide receivers on the trade market that Carolina should pursue?

1. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders

Davante Adams is already unhappy in Las Vegas, despite having only played 21 games in a Raiders uniform. He doesn't believe the Raiders are headed in the right direction, and he wants to win now. The Raiders could be headed for trouble after a 1-3 start with very few encouraging signs.

If Las Vegas decides to bail on Adams (and running back Josh Jacobs), the Panthers have to make this call. Adams went from Aaron Rodgers to Derek Carr as his quarterback last season and didn't miss a beat. He racked up over 1,500 yards and 14 touchdowns. This year, with Jimmy Garoppolo in the backfield, he's averaging just under 100 yards per game — the highest number of his career.

Adams is still capable of being the best wide receiver in the NFL, save for maybe Justin Jefferson. (Side note, despite some casual social media takes, the Minnesota Vikings are absolutely not trading Jefferson, so he is not on this list). Adams' contract is expensive, but the Panthers have the luxury of paying it, because their quarterback is on a rookie contract. He would be a game-changer for Bryce Young at all levels of the passing game.

2. Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints

Okay, this trade probably isn't likely because the Saints won't want to trade with a divisional opponent. However, I really like this fit on paper, so let's talk about it. Michael Thomas was arguably the best wide receiver in the league four years ago and hasn't been able to stay on the field since. He's not the same athlete he used to be, but his skill set and understanding of how to get open are still there.

Thomas has played in all four of the Saints' games so far, catching 22 passes for 219 yards. New Orleans is getting him back into the mix of the offense, but not fully leaning on him like the team once did.

The reason I like this fit for Young is Thomas' dependability in the short to intermediate range of the field. Young wasn't a top pick because of his physical traits. Scouts fell in love with his processing ability and feel for the game. In order for that to translate to the NFL, Young needs to get comfortable getting the ball out quickly and controlling the field from the pocket.

Thomas could become a high-volume target for Young and the safety blanket so many great quarterbacks often have. A target like that could be a tremendous confidence-booster for a rookie quarterback.

3. Courtland Sutton and/or Jerry Jeudy, Denver Broncos

Take your pick here. The Broncos have been terrible so far this year, and it doesn't look like they're getting better. If Denver is a train wreck by the trade deadline at the end of the month, it's worth calling about one of these two players.

Jerry Jeudy has solid potential, but hasn't really turned into the player Denver hoped he would become when they drafted him 15th overall back in 2020. He set career highs last season with 67 catches, 972 yards, and six touchdowns.

Courtland Sutton produced similar numbers in 2022, but probably has a bit more upside in the downfield passing game. His best season came in 2019, when he totaled 1,112 yards.

These two still have a lot left in the tank, and there's a high chance they end up on the trade block later this month.

4. Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals

What is going on in Cincinnati right now? Most people had the Bengals at least contending for the Super Bowl this year, and most consider Joe Burrow a top-three quarterback in the NFL. Yet, the Bengals are 1-3, and Burrow is statistically the worst quarterback in the league so far. Like, worse than Zach Wilson and Daniel Jones.

The Bengals need to figure out what they want to do with Tee Higgins. Of course they want to keep him, but do they want to write that check? Can they even write that check?

Here's the thing: Burrow still isn't healthy, and Burrow is the Bengals franchise. This calf injury could be a bigger deal than Cincinnati is letting on. Let's say Cincinnati chalks this season up as a wash and shuts down Burrow for a while. Maybe they move off Higgins to build for the future rather than handcuffing themselves with two huge wide receiver contracts. They still have to pay Ja'Marr Chase what will surely be a record-breaking contract.

Higgins is 24 years old and would be a No. 1 receiver on a whole lot of NFL teams. Trading for Higgins and locking him down long-term would be a savvy move for the Panthers. His game speaks for itself and he would probably be even more productive as the top target on a team, rather than splitting receptions with Chase.