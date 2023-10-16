The Florida Panthers are on the road to take on the New Jersey Devils Monday night! This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Panthers-Devils prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Panthers have started the season off with two losses after making a cinderella run to the Stanely Cup Finals last season. Florida was shutout to open the season against the Minnesota Wild, and they gave up six goals in a 6-4 loss against the Winnipeg Jets. Evan Rodrigues scored two goals, and had two assists in their loss against the Jets. Rodrigues accounted for all four of the Panthers' points in the loss. Carter Verhaeghe, and Sam Reinhart were the other goal scorers.

The Devils have won a game, and lost a game in overtime to open this season. New Jersey beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in their first game of the year, and they dropped a game to the Arizona Coyotes on Friday in a shootout. Jack Hughes, Jesper Bratt, and Dougie Hamilton have two goals each this season. Hughes has three assists to go along with the two goals.

Sergei Bobrovsky is expected to start in net for the Panthers. Vitek Vanecek is the expected goalie for the Devils.

Here are the NHL Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NHL Odds: Panthers-Devils Odds

Florida Panthers: +1.5 (-152)

New Jersey Devils: -1.5 (+126)

Over: 6.5 (-134)

Under: 6.5 (+110)

How to Watch Panthers-Devils

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Florida, MSGSN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Panthers Will Cover The Spread/Win

Florida has played two close games, but they have not been able to get over the hump. Florida has been firing shots on net, though. They are averaging 37.5 shots per game in their two games played, The Devils allow 34 shots per game against them this season, so the Panthers should be able to put up high numbers again. The Panthers were able to put up four goals against the Jets, and a similar output is definitely possible with the same amount of shots. If Florida can attack the net, keep control of the puck, they will cover this spread.

Why The Devils Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Devils do not take as many shots as the Panthers, but they have scored seven goals this season. One thing to keep in mind is how good the Devils are on the powerplay this season. They have scored three powerplay goals, and they will need to take advantage of that in this game. New Jersey needs to play aggressive, and find a way to draw some penalties. The Panthers have the seventh most penalty minutes in the NHL in their two games played. The Devils will find themselves on the powerplay in this game, and that is great news. If New Jersey can hit the back of the net three or four times, they should be able to cover the spread.

Final Panthers-Devils Prediction & Pick

This could easily be another game with 10 goals between the two teams. However, I am not sure that is going to be the case. The Devils are the better team as of right now, and I think they will be able to cover the spread. I will take the Devils, and the over in this game.

Final Panthers-Devils Prediction & Pick: Devils -1.5 (+126), Over 6.5 (-134)