The Florida Panthers travel across the country to take on the Los Angeles Kings Thursday night. This game will continue our NHL odds series as we hand out a Panthers-Kings prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Panthers are having a very good season. They are 10-4-1, and they have won their last five games. Florida is 8-1-1 in their last 10 games. Sam Reinhart is leads the team in points with 23. 12 of those points have come via goal, and that puts him 12th in the NHL in that category. Matthew Tkachuk 14 assists to lead the team in that category. In goal, the Panthers allow less than 3.00 goals per game, and their save percentage is over .900.

The Kings are 8-3-3, but they have lost two in a row. However, they are 6-2-2 in their last 10 games this season. Seven of their eight wins have come on the road, though. For the Kings, Adrian Kempe leads the team with 16 points. He has seven goals, and nine assists on the season. Anze Kopitar, and Kevin Fiala both have 14 points on the year. Along with Kempe, Kopitar, and Trevor Moore have seven goals on the season. In goal, the Kings allow less than 3.00 goals per game.

The two starting goalies in this game are expected to be Sergei Bobrovsky, and Cam Talbot.

NHL Odds: Panthers-Kings Odds

Florida Panthers: +1.5 (-210)

Los Angeles Kings: -1.5 (+172)

Over: 6.5 (-132)

Under: 6.5 (+108)

How to Watch Panthers vs. Kings

Time: Bally Sports Florida, Bally Sports West

TV: 10:30 PM ET/7:30 PM PT

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Panthers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Panthers have been playing very well, and a lot of it is in net. They allow the ninth-fewest goals per game this season, and the better of their two goaltenders is expected to start this game. Bobrovsky allows 2.68 goals per game, and he has a .905 save percentage. The Kings are very good in the offensive zone, so the Bobrovsky needs to be at the top of his game in this one. If he can have a good game in net, the Panthers will cover the spread.

Why The Kings Will Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, the Kings are very good in the offensive zone. They are second in the NHL in goals per game, and they have the third-best shot percentage. Los Angeles plays very well in the offensive zone, and that needs to continue in this game. If they can't find the back of the net three or four times in this game, they will not cover the spread.

Los Angeles is pretty good in net too. They allow 2.86 goals per game, and Cam Talbot is one of the best goaltenders in the league. He is 12th in the NHL in save percentage, eighth in the NHL in goals allowed per game, and fifth in record. He is having a great season, and the Kings are a better team with him in net. If he can put together a good game, the Kings will cover the spread.

Final Panthers-Kings Prediction & Pick

This game is between two very good teams. Both teams have very good goaltenders in net, and the under is definitely in play. As for the winner, I like the Panthers in this game. Florida is the underdog in this game, and I expect them to cover the spread.

Final Panthers-Kings Prediction & Pick: Panthers +1.5 (-210), Under 6.5 (+108)