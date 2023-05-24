As they try to sweep their way into the Stanley Cup Final the Florida Panthers received positive news on star forward Aleksander Barkov. After exiting Game 3 with a lower-body injury, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice confirmed Barkov is set to return to the ice for Game 4 on Wednesday.

Barkov left Game 3 late in the first period after he took a hip check into the boards. The Panthers won the game 1-0 to take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Barkov, who’s captained the Panthers since 2018, has 12 points in 15 games this postseason, including three in the series against the Hurricanes. He has 33 points in 41 career playoff games.

Barkov scored 23 goals and added 55 assists in the regular season. He became the Panthers’ all-time scoring leader this season and is eight regular season games away from passing Jonathan Huberdeau for the most games played in franchise history.

The Panthers’ improbable postseason run continues to defy the odds and getting their captain back without him missing a full game could be an even bigger morale boost. Florida eeked into the playoffs on the final day of the regular season and is on the verge of taking down a third 100-point opponent just over a month later.

The Panthers are on the verge of their second trip to the Stanley Cup Final. With Aleksander Barkov able to make a speedy recovery after a slight injury scare, Florida is at full strength and has a chance to clinch the Eastern Conference title with a Game 4 win on home ice.