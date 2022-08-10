Panthers QB Baker Mayfield converts ex-critic turned coach amid eye-opening camp

The Carolina Panthers made the bold move last month to trade for embattled quarterback Baker Mayfield. A lot of people have been critical of Mayfield even before he entered the NFL. One such person is now his offensive coordinator, Ben McAdoo. However, it appears as though Mayfield is changing McAdoo’s perception of him after just a couple of weeks at training camp.

ESPN staff writer David Newton captured McAdoo’s thoughts after practice Tuesday. “Baker since he’s been here in the last two weeks, it’s been pretty impressive,” McAdoo said.

That’s the second time in as many days that someone from the Panthers staff referred to Mayfield as impressive. On Monday, head coach Matt Rhule said that what he has done in just 10 days was impressive.

McAdoo was publicly critical of Mayfield during the lead up to the 2018 NFL Draft. He expressed concern with the quarterbacks height (6-foot-1) and his hand size (8.5 inches). “I didn’t see a lot of pro-style football in his college tape. And if you’re short, you have to be able to make up for it some way, somehow, and personality doesn’t do that,” McAdoo said back in 2018.

“I didn’t think he was a great athlete. This guy is kinda like a pocket quarterback that is short and with small hands, that’s what I worry about.”

It certainly appears that he is changing his tune on Baker Mayfield in 2022.

The Panthers have not outright stated that he is ahead of fellow quarterback Sam Darnold. But by all accounts, it hasn’t been close thus far at camp. There have even been some rumblings of Carolina trading Darnold.