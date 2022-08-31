Baker Mayfield fires back after alleged NSFW challenge to Browns

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield dropped some fiery comments ahead of the Week 1 matchup against his former team, the Cleveland Browns. Only, if you ask Mayfield about those remarks, he’ll tell you he never said them. Via Panthers beat writer Sheena Quick, Mayfield denied ever making those comments about the Browns during an interview after practice on Wednesday.

Baker Mayfield: “Well first, I didn’t say it.” pic.twitter.com/fjjiTNiGC1 — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) August 31, 2022

When asked about the alleged comments, Mayfield spoke his truth and shot down the rumors about his callout of the Browns.

“Well first, I didn’t say it,” Mayfield declared. “Obviously, everyone’s going to write whatever story they want. There’s history that I played there the last four years. I’m an extremely competitive person, everybody knows that. If I wasn’t wanting to win, then there’d be a really big issue with me being quarterback here. So, I want to win in everything I do, that’ll never change. Now, that is not how I phrased it, that’s not even what I said.”

Reporters then asked Mayfield how he phrased his statement, to which Mayfield denied having ever said anything along those lines.

The quote in question stems from an interview with cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, who alleged that Mayfield said he wants to “f**k them up” in regards to the Browns.

Baker Mayfield’s initial alleged comments drew a response from Myles Garrett, who admitted that Mayfield’s words were helping to motivate the Browns ahead of the Week 1 clash with their former four-year quarterback. Now it seems that the Browns’ bulletin board material may have been fabricated, though we’re not sure that will diminish the fire Cleveland plays with in the season opener.