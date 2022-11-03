Baker Mayfield has an honest take on being Panthers QB2

Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield has officially been named QB2 behind P.J. Walker. This will be the first time in Mayfield’s NFL career that he will not be leading his team as the starter.

During a recent conversation with reporters, Mayfield offered an honest take on how he feels about losing the starting role.

Via The Athletic’s Joe Person:

“You all want to get to that point where you can showcase on Sunday what you’re capable of, but that’s not my role. And so, right now, it’s supporting this group, competing within the quarterback competitions we have, participating in practice, trying to get the defense prepared for Sundays. “

Mayfield then went on to add, “It takes everybody. That’s why this is the ultimate team sport. It’s a different role for me, that’s for sure. But, I’m just finding my way through it.”

The newly mustachioed Baker Mayfield on being the backup in Carolina: “It’s a different role for me, for sure. But just finding my way through it.” pic.twitter.com/IDhPVzu063 — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 3, 2022

When the Panthers acquired Mayfield during the offseason, many anticipated that he would step in and help this team win games. Instead, he struggled, eventually leading the team to a 1-4 record before being replaced.

Before going down with an injury, Mayfield threw for 962 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions. On the ground, he added 40 rushing yards and one touchdown.

The Panthers are opting to stick with Walker in place of Mayfield.

With Walker leading the offense, this unit has looked completely different. Over the last two games, they have produced 55 total points.

In the four games that Walker has appeared, the Panthers have a 1-3 record, but they have remained competitive. Over this stretch, he has thrown for 614 passing yards, three touchdowns, and one interception.

If Walker struggles at some point, the Panthers could make the switch back to Mayfield. But for the moment, it appears that this is now Walker’s time at QB1.