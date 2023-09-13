Bryce Young's debut with the Carolina Panthers didn't exactly go as fans were hoping for. While Young is looking to improve on his Week 1 showing, he'll have to do so with major holes on the offensive line.

The Panthers have placed left guard Brady Christensen on the IR with a biceps injury, via Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. His IR placement will force Christensen to miss the next four games. With right guard Austin Corbett currently on the PUP list due to a knee injury of his own, the Panthers are now without their two starting guards.

Last season, Carolina ranked 11th in the NFL by allowing just 36 sacks. With rookie Bryce Young now under center, the Panthers want to ensure that their new star stays upright in the pocket. They struggled in that role in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons, as Young was sacked twice.

When he was able to throw the ball, Young didn't find much success. He completed 20-of-38 passes for 146 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Now of course Young's final statline is more indicative of the quarterback rather than the offensive line. But if Young struggled without one starting guard, it may be hard to improve with both on the sidelines.

Still, Bryce Young and the Panthers will march on. Losing Brady Christensen will be a massive blow for at least the next four weeks and could change what Carolina does on offense. But after trading their No. 1 overall pick and coming into the season with plenty of hype, the Panthers want to ensure injuries don't hold them back.