The Carolina Panthers have made a move to clear some cap space in anticipation of next month’s free agency period.

The Panthers announced on Friday that they restructured the contract of offensive lineman Austin Corbett. The team did not reveal the terms of its latest salary cap move, but Corbett was slated to count $10.9 million against the 2023 salary cap. Carolina may have opted to convert a portion of Corbett’s due $7.8 million base salary for the 2023 season into a signing bonus.

Corbett signed with the Panthers last March on a three-year, $26.25 million deal. He garnered plenty of interest following a notable three-year run with the Los Angeles Rams, but in the end, he elected to take his talents to Carolina.

Corbett was as reliable as could be in his first year with the Panthers, featuring in all 17 of its regular season contests. He finished third on the team in snaps played on offense with 983. His season was cut short in the second quarter of the Panthers’ regular season finale against the New Orleans Saints, as he suffered a torn ACL injury.

The veteran guard has since kicked off his injury rehab process, and his status for the first half of Carolina’s 2023 campaign is currently up in the air.

A pivotal free agency period awaits Carolina in the coming weeks.