One of the most durable players of the Carolina Panthers the past couple of seasons will not be able to help the team through the first four games of the 2023 NFL regular season. That's after the Panthers announced that outside linebacker Marquis Haynes has been placed by the team on the injured list, less than a week before they take to the field to face the Atlanta Falcons on the road.

Haynes has played in every game of the Panthers from 2021 to 2022. Over that stretch, the former Ole Miss Rebels defensive player had eight sacks and 49 combined tackles to go with 10 tackles for loss and 18 quarterback hits.

Haynes had missed a better part of the Panthers' training camp because of a back issue. With Haynes on the injured list, Carolina has another roster spot open — two to be exact, as tight end Stephen Sullivan also hit the injured list a week ago.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Haynes was taken by the Panthers in the fourth round (136th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft. He is playing on a two-year, $5.5 million deal he signed with Carolina back in 2022.

With Haynes out, the likes of Brian Burns, Justin Houston, Yetur Gross-Matos, Amare Barno, and DJ Johnson will have added pressure to hold the fort for Carolina's defense that allowed 22.0 points per game in 2022.

Panthers looking to start the 2023 NFL regular season on a high note

Carolina is looking to kick off the Bryce Young era with a victory against the Falcons. Last year, they lost to the Cleveland Browns at home in their season opener, and took three weeks before they scored their first win of the season.