Panthers put fantasy football players at ease with key Christian McCaffrey move

Carolina Panthers fans and fantasy football managers heavily invested in star running back Christian McCaffrey can breathe a sigh of relief on Friday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports that the Panthers have removed McCaffrey from the injury report, meaning the star halfback will be active for Sunday’s Week 1 contest against the Cleveland Browns.

The #Panthers removed RB Christian McCaffrey and K Eddy Pineiro from the injury report. They'll play Sunday against the #Browns. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 9, 2022

Panthers fans- and especially fantasy football managers- were probably thinking here we go again after Christian McCaffrey had popped up on the injury report Thursday due to a shin issue. The Panthers All-Pro had cut his leg on a cleat and remained a full participant at practice.

Still, given the fact that McCaffrey has played in just 10 games combined in the last two seasons, fantasy football managers can be forgiven for fearing the worst. Alas, all of the fears have been alleviated with a Week 1 game against the Browns around the corner.

Fantasy football players obviously don’t need to be reminded to start McCaffrey whenever he’s healthy. When he was last injury-free in 2019, the Panthers star was a fantasy menace, finishing as the no. 1 overall player in most formats.

In 2018 and 2019, McCaffrey totaled over 200 rushing attempts and over 100 receptions, showcasing the kind of week-winning workload that fantasy football managers covet.

The Browns were one of the stingier opponents against running backs last year in fantasy, though McCaffrey’s projected workload is likely to carry him through any inefficiencies he may experience against the Cleveland defense.

Don’t hesitate to start Christian McCaffrey and expect top-tier fantasy football numbers from the Panthers halfback.