With their season not going as planned, the Panthers decided to shake up their roster to hopefully bring an added spark.

Carolina Panthers fans knew it would be a long season in Frank Reich and Bryce Young's debut. However, with things faltering fast, the Panthers have decided to shake up their roster.

Carolina has released cornerback Matthias Farley and tight end Jordan Matthews, via Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk. Neither player had a massive role for the Panthers with their release opening up a pair of spots on the 53-man roster.

Farley played in five games for the Panthers, starting one. He racked up nine tackles. Matthews hadn't appeared in a NFL game since 2021. He made it into one contest for Carolina as a special teamer. The Panthers are looking to build the franchise's foundation with Reich in town. Carolina decided Matthias Farley and Jordan Matthews were no longer a part of that foundation.

Bryce Young is however. The Panthers mortgaged part of their future to ensure Young is under center. So far as a rookie, Young has thrown for 1,560 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. There has certainly been some good and some bad. But overall, the Panthers are just hoping their quarterback develops and adapts to the NFL in his rookie season.

At 1-8 on the year, Carolina is already looking into the offseason. Any roster move they make will be looked at as a way to build around Young and to just improve the overall product on the field. Both Farley and Matthews had an opportunity to see the field in Carolina. But the Panthers decided to go a different direction with their roster spots.