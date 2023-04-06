Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The Carolina Panthers have spent all offseason revamping their entire roster under new head coach Frank Reich. Carolina’s latest move saw the Panthers add a two-time Super Bowl champion to their budding secondary.

The Panthers have signed defensive back Eric Rowe, the team announced. The terms of Rowe’s new contract in Carolina have not immediately been revealed.

Eric Rowe spent his rookie season with the Philadelphia Eagles before joining the New England Patriots. In New England, Rowe won the Super Bowl with the Pats in 2017 and 2019. For the past four seasons, Rowe has played for the Miami Dolphins.

Over his eight-year NFL career, Rowe has appeared in 100 games – starting 56 of them. He has racked up 381 tackles, 41 passes defended and five interceptions. Rowe has moved from cornerback to safety throughout his career, proving his versatility. Furthermore, he provides the Panthers with a veteran safety net in the secondary.

Carolina already signed Vonn Bell this offseason. They have intriguing options returning such as Xavier Woods and Jeremy Chinn. At cornerback, the Panthers have two former first-round picks in Jayce Horn and CJ Henderson.

Eric Rowe won’t suddenly come in and make the Panthers world beaters. However, he is a key veteran addition to a Carolina defense that is trying to take a big jump in 2023. His experience will help younger players such as Horn and Henderson.

Furthermore, he has proven to still be a strong player at age 30. The Panthers will count on him to play a solid role as Carolina looks to turn their recent fortunes around.