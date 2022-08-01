The Carolina Panthers begin their week with a rousing update, as cornerback Jaycee Horn has been finally lifted from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, which means he could join the team on the field to practice.

Via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network:

“In football news… the #Panthers activated CB Jaycee Horn from the PUP list after dealing with some foot soreness. He’ll be eased back in, but this is good news.”

Horn arrived in training camp last week and got placed by the Panthers on the PUP list because of a lower-body injury he sustained in his first season in the NFL. Horn suffered a broken right foot in the 2021 NFL season, during a matchup against the Houston Texans on the road. While the Panthers won that contest (24-9) to start the season with a surprising 3-0 record, things went downhill from there for Carolina, which finished the campaign with just a 5-12 record.

It must have been hard for Horn to watch the Panthers lose one game after another without being able to help his teammates on the field. Horn was a bright spot on Carolina’s defense that held its first three opponents in 2021 down to just a total of 30 points. The season ended with the Panthers ranking only 20th in the league overall with 23.8 points allowed per game, though they were still second with 305.9 total yards given up per contest.