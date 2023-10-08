On Sunday, the Carolina Panthers had a scary moment regarding rookie guard Chandler Zavala. During the Panthers' road game against the Detroit Lions, Zavala collided with Detroit's Isaiah Buggs and went down, staying on the field for several minutes as he was looked at by trainers.

He was then taken off of the field on a stretcher and was able to give an applauding Lions crowd a thumbs up signal on his way to the locker room.

After the game, Panthers head coach Frank Reich gave an update that seems to point in a positive direction regarding Zavala's injury, which was reportedly to his neck area.

“Everything has checked out well,” said Reich, per David Newton of ESPN. “He's got movement in all extremities, so we're very encouraged by that. We're thankful for the medical team and the way they handled it. I think there is a chance that he'll be able to fly back with us on the plane. It's trending in that direction, but we're thankful that he's OK and moving in the right direction.”

Chandler Zavala was drafted by the Panthers in the 2023 NFL Draft after playing his college football at both Fairmont State and North Carolina State. The 24-year-old stands at six feet three inches tall and weighs 322 pounds, projecting to be a solid addition to the Panthers' offensive line going forward.

For now, however, all that matters is that Zavala seems to be relatively OK after what was a scary scene at Ford Field in Detroit.