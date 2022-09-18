Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season features a marquee matchup between two of the best running backs in the league. Christian McCaffrey’s Carolina Panthers will be going up against Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants. It’s a battle between two running backs that have been plagued by the injury bug in the last few seasons.

It’s no surprise, then, that Christian McCaffrey thinks highly of Saquon Barkley. Ahead of the Panthers’ Week 2 game against the Giants, McCaffrey showed his fellow running back with praise. He also talked about the similarities he has with the Giants star, especially in the last few years. (via The Atheltic)

McCaffrey: “He’s [Saquon Barkley] a generational talent. He’s somebody who, to me, I kind of resonate with some of the stuff that he’s been through over the last two years, You don’t want to see it. But I see all the things that people have said about me, and I know the things people have said about him. And I know he’s got a chip on his shoulder, just like myself.”

McCaffrey has been one of the best running backs in the last few seasons. The Panthers star’s ability to destroy in the running game and function as a fourth WR makes him a dangerous threat. However, health has consistently been an issue for McCaffrey: an issue that he shares with Barkley.

After a disappointing Week 1 loss to the Cleveland Browns, McCaffrey and the Panthers are looking to bounce back. A win against the streaking Giants would do wonders to boosting their morale and their chances for this season.