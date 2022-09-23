Christian McCaffrey has been an enigma for the Carolina Panthers in the last few years. On one hand, he’s arguably the best player they’ve had on the roster since prime Cam Newton. His ability to bend defenses as a running back is unmatched. However, over the last few years, McCaffrey has continually missed time due to various injuries.

On Wednesday, Christian McCaffrey was once again placed on the Panthers’ injury list. Losing their star running back for Week 1 would be devastating for the squad, considering their last two performances. Thankfully, Carolina has reversed their decision, and are making McCaffrey available for the game against the New Orleans Saints. (via Ari Meirov)

#Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey is off the injury report and will play Sunday vs. New Orleans. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 23, 2022

The Panthers are currently sporting a horrendous 0-9 record dating back to the tail end of the 2021 season. 2022 hasn’t been any better for them, as they have dropped two straight games to the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants. Despite improvements at quarterback and the return of McCaffrey, the team has struggled to do anything of note.

Now, they’ll be facing a New Orleans Saints team that lost in Week 2 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The hope is that the Panthers with Christian McCaffrey could do work against the Saints defense. However, based on the performances in the last few weeks, it’s unclear whether they can overcome their opponents.

This is perhaps the make-or-break moment for the Panthers. If they lose yet another game, we might see some changes in the coaching staff. This has been a disastrous start to their year: can they turn it around against a good team in New Orleans?