As the Nov. 1 NFL trade deadline looms, one Pro Bowl running back has been the topic of great speculation and discussion. In a recent article on The Athletic, Senior Columnist Tim Kawakami discussed the possibility that the San Francisco 49ers could be a logical landing spot for running back Christian McCaffrey of the Carolina Panthers.

Though this would best be classified as a rumor, Kawakami did include that he “checked around a bit,” adding that “there’s little doubt that [head coach] Kyle Shanahan and [general manager] John Lynch are intrigued by the idea of acquiring McCaffrey … and I think McCaffrey’s camp is probably quite interested in the possibility, too.”

A trade of this magnitude would send shockwaves around the league if it were to take place. However, there are several complicating matters at play. Firstly, the asking price for McCaffrey is relatively high. In addition, the Panthers are pivoting to a rebuild after the recent firing of head coach Matt Rhule. Moreover, the franchise does not possess many draft picks after using that capital across multiple trades in recent years, most notably the acquisition(s) of quarterback(s) Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield. The Panthers would certainly require a sizeable haul of draft capital in return.

Christian McCaffrey’s contract is also a significant consideration for any team interested in his services. Per Kawakami, he carries a $26 million dead cap hit over the next two seasons. As such, it may behoove the Panthers to lower their alleged asking price of two first-round picks, but regardless, that salary is undoubtedly a considerable amount.

Stay tuned as the McCaffrey trade saga unfolds.