By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Carolina Panthers have had a strange 2022 season, but despite it all, they still find themselves with a real shot at making their way into the playoffs this season. If they want to accomplish that, though, they are going to need DJ Moore on the field and healthy for them over the final few games of the season.

Moore picked up an ankle injury in the Panthers big Week 14 win over the Seattle Seahawks, and the initial concern was that he would miss time due to the injury. But Moore has logged a solid week of practice ahead of Week 15, and it sounds like the expectation is that Moore will be good to go in Carolina’s upcoming game.

Via Jeremy Fowler:

“Panthers WR D.J. Moore (questionable, ankle) is expected to play Sunday vs. Pittsburgh, per sources. Had a productive week of practice coming off the injury from last week.”

Moore is easily the Panthers best offensive player now that Christian McCaffrey has been dealt, and the Panthers are going to need him healthy if they want to find their way into the playoffs. It may not be super likely to happen, but if Carolina wins out, they would end up winning the NFC South rather than the presumed favorite, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The good news for the Panthers is that they have a favorable matchup against the Steelers coming up in Week 15, and even if Moore can’t go, they still would have a decent shot of winning. But the good news for Carolina is that it sounds like that isn’t an issue they will have to worry about, as DJ Moore should be able to suit up for this contest.