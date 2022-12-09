By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

D’onta Foreman was a full participant in Carolina Panthers’ practice on Friday, and all signs point to him suiting up against the Seattle Seahawks for Week 14 on Sunday afternoon.

Foreman was “suited and booted” according to The Athletic’sJoe Person, a surefire sign he’ll be leading the Panthers’ backfield in Seattle. Interim head coach Steve Wilks said Foreman has looked good this week and will have no limitations Sunday.

After the Panthers’ Week 13 bye, Foreman was missing at practice on Wednesday due to a foot issue, but returned to the field on Thursday as a limited participant. The Texas native looks poised to resume his regular role in the Panthers’ backfield after logging a full practice on Friday, and should remain ahead of Chuba Hubbard as the Panthers’ lead back against an abysmal Seattle defense.

Foreman has topped 100 rushing yards in four of his last six games for the Cats, and should be a formidable piece against a defense that ranks 31st in the NFL with 155.3 rushing yards allowed per game. The Seahawks’ defense has given up the fourth-most fantasy points per game to opposing running backs this season, according to Rotowire.

It’s a mouthwatering matchup for Foreman and the Panthers, and fantasy owners will be rushing to plug him back into their lineups for Week 14.

Although it’s been an up and down season for D’onta Foreman on a struggling Panthers’ offense, the 26-year-old should be in for the lion’s share of touches in the Carolina backfield on Sunday.