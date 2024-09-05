With the Carolina Panthers season ahead, there is news regarding former vice president of player personnel Adrian Wilson in his domestic violence case where two charges out of the three have been dismissed according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. While Wilson will not continue his position with the Panthers as they stated earlier this year, he took to X, formerly Twitter, to release an official statement on the recent news.

Involving the arrest made on June 1, the only charge remaining for Wilson is for “domestic violence disorderly conduct — disruptive behavior or fighting” which he pleaded guilty per ESPN looking into the court records. Talking more about the future of the case, Wilson said on the social media account that he entered into a “diversion agreement with the court and said after completing counseling sessions the charge will be dismissed” via Weinfuss.

“Here’s my public statement after yesterday’s court hearing. 2 of 3 charges DISMISSED! 3rd will be soon,” Wilson said on X before the statement. “Thank you to all who supported my family and me during this difficult time.

“With the hearing behind me, I can now begin the process of healing from this very unfortunate incident and the embarrassment it has brought to my family and me,” Wilson said in his statement posted Wednesday. “I deeply regret my actions on June 1 and recommit to being a better person and father. I have learned a great deal and look forward to rebuilding my relationship with my kids, lending my 20+ years of expertise, once again, to the game of football, and supporting community and non-profit causes I believe in.”

The incident that led to the charges to former Panthers VP Adrian Wilson

The initial charge was for Wilson choking his wife where a police report detailed the events that led to everything. ESPN detailed the situation involving Wilson and his wife which happened in Scottsdale, Arizona which resulted when she had “hired a private investigator” to find out that the former Panthers executive was having an affair.

“According to the police report, when Wilson returned to his Scottsdale home around 1 a.m. June 1, he found separation papers from his wife waiting for him in the casita he sleeps in when in Arizona,” Weinfuss wrote. “She told police she had hired a private investigator and learned Wilson was having an affair. After Wilson found the papers, he barged into his wife's room while she was sleeping and then became violent, breaking a TV, mirror and lamp, among other items, according to the report.”

“Wilson's wife told police he pinned her against the bed and began to choke her but that she was able to get away,” Weinfuss wrote. “According to the police report, he took a gun from the safe and threatened to leave and kill himself. Wilson's wife said he never pointed the gun at anyone. He eventually drove away from his house with his gun and called other family members, according to the report.”

Wilson had also been a former player in the NFL from 2001 to 2014.