While the Carolina Panthers knew it would be a process to build their franchise under Frank Reich, the team has to be disappointed with their 0-6 start. Still, Reich doesn't expect the Panthers struggles to affect their stance on trading Brian Burns.

Burns missed practice on Friday due to an elbow injury, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. Reich later confirmed that Burns' injury had nothing to do with any impending trade before the deadline, via Mike Kaye of the Charlotte Observer.

The star pass rusher is set to be a free agent after the season. Thus far, Carolina and Burns have been unable to come to terms on a long-term contract extension. Rather than seeing Burns walk away for nothing in the offseason, many have expected the Panthers to explore trading away their defensive stalwart.

However, Reich confirmed that Burns is dealing with a genuine injury. While it may be looked at as a ploy, Carolina is at least viewing Burns as questionable to miss Week 8. If Reich is being honest, it may make trading Burns a bit more difficult depending on the longevity of his injury.

Carolina needs to make a decision when it comes to Brian Burns. If they're unwilling to reach his demands on a contract, they need to recoup some form of draft capital if he is going to leave the organization. With the NFL trade deadline approaching, the Panthers need to make that decision fast.

However, Frank Reich and company are currently focused on taking on the Houston Texans in Week 8. With Burns facing a seemingly serious back injury, the Panthers could be without arguably their best defender.