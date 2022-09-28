Matt Rhule can’t stop praising Kyler Murray ahead of Week 4 clash vs. Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has been receiving praise long before he was the first player taken in the 2019 NFL draft. But over the past few months, much of this praise has turned into criticism. Even so, Murray still has his fair share of supporters around the NFL. And one of them happens to be Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.

Ahead of the Panthers Week 4 matchup against Murray and the Cardinals, Rhule took the time to speak about the opposing QB1. And he had nothing but good things to say about the young quarterback.

According to The Observer’s Mike Kaye, Rhule stated, “Lots of guys are talented, he’s skilled.”

Murray’s talent has never been questioned throughout his career. Heading into the 2022 season, Murray had thrown for 70 touchdowns and 11,480 passing yards.

Along with this, Murray has consistently been a threat on the ground. Over his first three seasons, he rushed for 1,786 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Rhule did not only comment on Murray’s skill set. He also acknowledged what Murray was able to do while he was in college.

According to the Athletics Joe Person, Rhule stated, “I saw him do things in college football that made me want to walk off the field.”

While Kyler Murray was dominating at the University of Oklahoma, Matt Rhule was building a strong program at Baylor University. Rhule had a front-row seat to watch Murray take over the 2018 season in which he accounted for 54 total touchdowns and 4,361 passing yards.

So far through the first three games of the season, both the Panthers and the Cardinals have faced their own struggles.

Both Murray and the Cardinals and Rhule and the Panthers currently have records of 1-2. And neither team at the moment is showing real signs of changing direction. But regardless, the Week 4 matchup could be a fun game between two teams trying to find their footing.