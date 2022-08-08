Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is not yet ready to name their starting QB amid the intense battle between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold, and for good reason.

Rhule emphasized that the important thing for the Panthers is to determine the “right guy” for the job, and if it means taking their time and being thorough with everything, then so be it. The veteran head coach doesn’t want to make a mistake for QB1 and end up regretting it later on.

“I don’t want to start one guy and then realize after two games we made the wrong decision and go back to the other guy,” Rhule shared, per Associated Press.

There have been talks about Baker Mayfield being the frontrunner for the QB1 job, especially with the former Cleveland Browns signal-caller looking sharper than Sam Darnold in training camp. However, as Matt Rhule stated earlier as well, no decision has been made and there’s no clear leader since both QBs have been quite inconsistent so far. Not to mention that both have had interceptions during practice.

“I know that one quarterback has played better than the other quarterback one day and then there has been some other things the next day. … I think it’s been back and forth,” Rhule furthered.

Fortunately, the wait shouldn’t be too long for the Panthers faithful to know their starting QB. As Rule said previously, he’ll have a pretty good idea of where their players are at after their preseason game against the New England Patriots on August 19.

For now, fans just have to wait and see how Mayfield and Darnold will progress. Both have advantages over the other, so it might end up being decided on who is more consistent and who can perform better under pressure in real games against tougher opponents.