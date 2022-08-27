The Carolina Panthers have a bit of a problem. No, it’s not because of Baker Mayfield: the former Cleveland Browns QB looks great with his new team. No, Carolina’s problem is with his backup. After losing the QB1 battle, Sam Darnold was expected to be the backup to Mayfield. However, in the final preseason game, Darnold suffered a gruesome ankle injury, keeping him out for the foreseeable future.

The injury to Darnold has opened the door for a Panthers legend to return again: Cam Newton. The former MVP’s name has floated around again as a potential backup to Mayfield in the 2022 season. When asked about it post-game, head coach Matt Rhule did not rule out the possibility of a Newton return.

“Scott (Fitterer) and I would talk about that. Cam (Newton) would have to weigh in on that. There would be a lot of things we’d have to look at. You guys know my feelings about Cam. My time with him was fantastic. Probably too early right now to say much about that.”

Cam Newton’s second go-around with the Panthers wasn’t the majestic return fans hoped. His athleticism and power was still there: trucking defenders when asked to run the ball. However, his multiple shoulder injuries have clearly hampered his ability to throw effectively. More often than not, Newton looked like a shell of himself.

The Panthers are light on QB depth after Mayfield and Darnold. Third-string QB PJ Tucker had his moments, but more often than not looked outmatched against NFL first-stringers. Newton might not be much of an upgrade, but he at least gives Carolina options in the unlikely scenario that Mayfield is forced to miss time.