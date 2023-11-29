Paul Maurice was not at all happy after the Florida Panthers lost in a controversial shootout to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night.

The Florida Panthers lost a tight contest against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night in a rematch of last year's Eastern Conference semifinal — and Cats coach Paul Maurice was not at all happy with how the game finished.

Evan Rodrigues scored what the team thought was the shootout winner, but the goal was reviewed by the NHL and deemed to have been a double-tap. That isn't legal in the mini-game format, and caused the contest to continue.

Florida players were forced to head back to the ice from the visitor's dressing room at Scotiabank Arena, and ended up losing after Leafs' forward Noah Gregor scored, followed by a Joseph Woll save on Nick Cousins.

The Panthers thought they won in the shootout, but the goal was reviewed and disallowed. Then the Leafs won it on a save by Woll 😱 pic.twitter.com/LPmQWoef9B — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 29, 2023

Maurice's NSFW reaction

“I have not seen that, especially that fast,” Maurice said about Rodrigues' shootout attempt, in one of his more lively post-game press conferences of the season.

“You know what I think is important? It’s that they have rules. It’s important that we have them. Because there’s no other way to do that. Because if he rips it off the guy and it goes off his shin pad goes in, is that a goal? That happens so fast. So it wasn’t. It’s important we have rules. Just going with that. F**k.”

Despite his anger, Maurice said he was proud of how his team played on the second night of a back-to-back, just 24 hours after blanking the Ottawa Senators in Canada's capital. Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe admitted he thought the game was over.

“I walked into the coaches' room and our video guys said ‘I think this is going to come back' so we headed up,” he explained following the bizarre shootout.

Panthers pick up a point

Despite the disappointing result, the Cats earned a point and remain in second place in the Atlantic Division. They hold a precarious three-point lead on each of the Detroit Red Wings, Tampa Bay Lightning, and of course, the Leafs.

Florida will now head home before welcoming the Montreal Canadiens to Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday night. Toronto also heads home to play the Seattle Kraken the same night.