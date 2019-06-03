Panthers’ Ron Rivera confirms that Cam Newton is back to throwing overhand

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton appears to be making good progress in his recovery from arthroscopic surgery on his right shoulder, as Panthers head coach Ron Rivera says that Newton is now throwing overhand, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer.

Rivera added that there is still no timetable for Newton’s return.

Newton underwent surgery back in late January, marking the second procedure on his throwing shoulder since the end of the 2016 campaign. He is coming off of a season in which he threw for 3,395 yards, 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while completing 67.9 percent of his passes and posting a passer rating of 94.2.

Newton was actually shut down for the final two games of the regular season after it became apparent that Newton’s shoulder was giving him a lot of issues. As a matter of fact, nine of Newton’s 13 picks came over his final six games.

Prior to Newton’s shoulder problems, the Panthers looked like a legitimate contender in the NFC, as they got off to a 6-2 start and Newton was looking as fresh as he had looked since his MVP season in 2015.

However, largely as a result of Newton’s second-half struggles, Carolina went just 1-7 over its final eight games to finish with seven wins and miss the playoffs.

Newton, who played his collegiate football at Auburn University, was originally selected by the Panthers with the first overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft. He has since gone on to make three Pro Bowl appearances, and during the 2015-16 campaign, he led Carolina to a Super Bowl appearance.