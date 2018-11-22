Many have pegged the shootout between the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs as one of the most spectacular games of all-time. However, it appears Carolina Panthers head coach Ron Rivera was not a fan of what he was watching.

The Rams and Chiefs combined to produce one of the highest-scoring games in NFL history. According to Joe Person of The Athletic, Rivera would rather have seen a defensive showdown:

“It’s kind of set up for that (rule changes). … I’m not a fan of it. I like a good, old-fashioned 7-6 game.”

Rivera’s comments should come as no surprise. He is known as a defensive-minded coach so the prospect of such a high-scoring affair is likely unbearable to watch for him. Regardless, there is no denying that there is plenty of truth to his statements.

Many would agree that the nature of today’s NFL rules favor the offense much more often than they do the defense. Although they are geared toward providing more protection for players, the influx of new rules in recent years has drawn plenty of criticism. As a result, it has become more difficult than ever for defenders to contain the opposition.

Rules aside, the showdown between the Rams was exactly what it was expected to be considering they are both widely considered the most high-powered offenses in the league. Despite Rivera’s comments, there are many Panthers’ fans that would love to emulate what those teams were able to do.

They certainly have the pieces now with quarterback Cam Newton and running back Christian McCaffrey under the tutelage of offensive coordinator Norv Turner. It would be difficult for him to argue with the prospect of his team scoring 50 for the first time this season.