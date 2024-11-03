The Carolina Panthers are currently navigating trade rumors as well as injuries that have reinserted quarterback Bryce Young back into the starting lineup as they prepare for Sunday’s matchup against the New Orleans Saints. The Panthers have been arguably the worst team in the league so far this season, currently sitting at 1-7 as the season approaches its midway point, and were starting backup quarterback Andy Dalton until his recent injury in a frightening car accident.

While the Panthers don’t figure to be getting any healthier ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Saints, there is hope that they could be considerably more healthy before next week’s tilt with the New York Giants, which is set to take place in Germany.

“Panthers rookie RB Jonathon Brooks is expected to make his NFL debut next week against the Giants in Germany. OLB D.J. Wonnon is expected to make his Carolina debut in that game, and WR Adam Thielen is expected to return from injury — unless he’s a last-minute trade,” reported David Newton of ESPN on X, formerly Twitter.

Jonathon Brooks has been rehabbing an ACL injury that he sustained during his time at the University of Texas last year when he was a star for the Longhorns, and is still eagerly awaiting to make his NFL debut. Meanwhile, Wonnum has been on the Physically Unable to Perform list with a quadriceps injury this season but appears to be closing in on a return. Thielen has been on the injured reserved list with a hamstring ailment.

Overall, the Panthers could use all of the reinforcements they can get as they progress through the season. While a playoff berth is likely off the table, it would still be good for this young group to get some experience winning games before the season ends.