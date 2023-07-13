The Florida Panthers went on the run of their lives in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They took out a historic Boston Bruins team in seven games in round one. And they rode that momentum all the way to the Stanley Cup Final. Goalie Spencer Knight did not play in these playoffs, but you'd still hear his name during Panthers home games.

Knight stepped away from the game of hockey in February. The former first-round pick entered the NHL's player assistance program. This program, jointly funded by the league and NHLPA, offers mental health and substance abuse treatment for players among other resources.

However, Florida fans still chanted his name throughout the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Knight returned to the Panthers this week for the first time since February. And while he didn't get into why he stepped away, he did address the support he received from Florida fans.

“I think (Panthers fans) are just great people,” Knight said, via Florida Hockey Now reporter Colby Guy. “I think that's one thing I really enjoy about playing here. They respect you as a person and a player too. And honestly, it's so much fun playing in front of them.”

Knight entered the NHL in 2019 as the Panthers made him the 13th overall selection in that year's draft. He put up a 17-3-1 record in his draft year for the US National Team Development Program. Furthermore, he posted a 2.48 goals against average and a .918% percentage that year.

The 22-year-old has played in 57 NHL games thus far. He holds a 32-17-6 record with a 2.91 goals against average and a .906 save percentage. Knight entered the league as a highly touted goalie prospect. And he figures to play a big role in Florida's future moving forward.

At the end of the day, however, it is good to see Knight back with his teammates. Hopefully, things continue to work out on and off the ice for the Panthers puck-stopper in the future.