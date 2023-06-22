After entering the NHL/NHLPA's player assistance program in February and missing the remainder of the Florida Panthers' season, it looks like goaltender Spencer Knight has made positive strides in his recovery.

Knight has been in contact with the team, and they are “working under the premise that the goaltender will be back with the Panthers this fall,” according to Associated Press.

It's excellent news for Knight and fans of the Panthers, as it was understandably quite worrisome when the young star entered the program halfway through the season.

“He's doing well, and we expect him back in the fold in the fall,” Panthers general manager Bill Zito said on Wednesday, per AP.

It was Knight's second full season in the National Hockey League; at the time, he was backing up veteran goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky. He started 19 games and appeared in 21 in 2022-23, compiling a 9-8-3 record with a 3.18 goals-against average and .901 save percentage. His last game was on Feb. 18.

After Spencer Knight's departure, Alex Lyon joined the team, and was instrumental in helping the franchise qualify for the postseason after Bobrovsky was struck with an illness down the stretch.

Incredibly, Lyon went 6-2-1 with a .930 save percentage late in the season to help Florida secure the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Bobrovsky took over shortly after that against the Boston Bruins, and the rest is history; the Panthers marched all the way to the 2023 Stanley Cup Final before losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games.

“I can imagine that, at a minimum, we'll be talking to Alex,” Zito said on Wednesday; Lyon is set to become an unrestricted free agent on Jul. 1.

The NHL/NHLPA player assistance program was started in 1996, “giving players access to a confidential phone line and counselors in each city in the league,” per AP.

The jointly funded group is meant to assist players and their families with mental health and substance abuse issues.