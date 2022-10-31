Steve Wilks doubles down on PJ Walker, Baker Mayfield decision for Week 9

The Carolina Panthers appear headed towards a lengthy rebuild, but that hasn’t stopped them from remaining competitive in their latest games. In fact, the Panthers have looked very good over the past two weeks, and it has led interim head coach Steve Wilks to make a shocking decision on the team’s quarterback moving forward.

The success the team has found itself with recently has coincided with PJ Walker taking over under center for the Panthers. Walker has a 1-2 record in his three starts while filling in for Baker Mayfield, but the win was an upset over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he very nearly led the Panthers to another shocking victory in Week 8 against the Atlanta Falcons. With his strong play a prime reason, Wilks has decided to move forward with Walker as the starting quarterback in Week 9.

Via Adam Schefter:

“Panthers’ HC Steve Wilks told reporters today that P.J. Walker once again will start again vs. the Bengals.”

This is particularly noteworthy because the Panthers presumed starter, Baker Mayfield, is fully healthy after suffering a high ankle sprain in Week 5. Mayfield was active against the Falcons in Week 8 but didn’t play, and it looks like he has officially lost the job to Walker. Despite that, Wilks isn’t concerned that Mayfield’s benching will cause drama in the Panthers locker room moving forward.

Via Ari Meirov:

“Steve Wilks on Baker Mayfield accepting the backup role: ‘Baker has been the ultimate, ultimate pro. He has supported PJ on and off the field. It’s a testament to who he is as a person.'”

The Panthers have made their choice, and after just five starts with Carolina, Mayfield may already be done with his new team. It will be interesting to see how Walker plays moving forward, and whether the Panthers have a short leash with him now that Mayfield is healthy and sitting behind him.