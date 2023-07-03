The Carolina Panthers enter the 2023 season with plenty of new faces in the franchise. The team has a new head coach – with that comes a new coaching staff – and a first-year starting quarterback.

Terrace Marshall, a familiar face for the Panthers as he embarks on year three with the franchise, sees this season as “a fresh start” and has wiped the slate clean on two seasons where he and the team fell short of expectations. With the feeling of a new lease on his career, Marshall is working to become the player the Panthers envision he can be.

“I’d say one word to describe it is just clear – clear-minded, just ready to take on what this year’s going to bring,” Marshall said, via the team’s website. “Just taking it one day at a time, really. Just grinding it out with the team, getting work right with the scheme and QBs. I’m ready to go.”

He rarely featured in the Panthers' offense in his first season, catching 17 passes for 138 yards. He improved his numbers slightly in 2022, grabbing 28 passes for 490 yards and his first career touchdown.

A similar leap in year three would lead Marshall to a potential breakout season, but the Panthers now have a crowded wide receiver room. Carolina got a new WR1 in DJ Chark and signed veteran Adam Thielen, while also using a second-round pick to draft Jonathan Mingo.

Terrace Marshall is feeling good and ready to contribute for the Panthers in 2023. He'll have to prove his worth in training camp and the preseason in order to keep or increase his role in the offense.